Florida teen dies in police custody after leading officers on chase
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager died in police custody after he was arrested for a carjacking and leading police officers on a chase.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday that it was launching an investigation following the death of the 16-year-old boy.
According to Miami-Dade Police, the boy carjacked a sports vehicle and led Hollywood police officers on a chase that ended in a crash.
The boy was taken into custody by Hollywood police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated him at the scene.
Miami-Dade police officers then took custody of the boy, who became unconscious a short time later.
