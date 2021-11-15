Florida teen dies in police custody after leading officers on chase

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager died in police custody after he was arrested for a carjacking and leading police officers on a chase.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday that it was launching an investigation following the death of the 16-year-old boy.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the boy carjacked a sports vehicle and led Hollywood police officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

The boy was taken into custody by Hollywood police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated him at the scene.

Miami-Dade police officers then took custody of the boy, who became unconscious a short time later.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.