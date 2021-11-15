ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida teen dies in police custody after leading officers on chase

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager died in police custody after he was arrested for a carjacking and leading police officers on a chase.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday that it was launching an investigation following the death of the 16-year-old boy.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the boy carjacked a sports vehicle and led Hollywood police officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

The boy was taken into custody by Hollywood police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated him at the scene.

Miami-Dade police officers then took custody of the boy, who became unconscious a short time later.

Comments / 122

David Anderson
3d ago

just goes to show the life of crime off and ends in death, taxpayers won't have to pay for him to be jailed, one less criminal in the country to worry about

Reply(33)
20
Lil Cutie
3d ago

Omg maybe he was bleeding on the inside from the crash hope cops didn’t beat him to death 😖sad at yung age went to his death doin a crime that wasn’t worth it 💔

Reply(20)
11
Janet Robinson
3d ago

there are consequences to behavior. that child killed himself with reckless behavior. but human nature, wants to alleviate some pain and find someone to blame.

Reply(1)
9
 

