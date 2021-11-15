Arcadia Council Member Roger Chandler dies after battle with cancer

The City of Arcadia announced Monday that longtime city council member, Roger Chandler, passed away after an extended battle with cancer.

Chandler lived in Arcadia for over 40 years and served on the city council for nearly 24 years. Receiving his Master’s Degree in Public Administration at the University of Southern California, he joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 21 and was with them for 24 years.

After retiring from the Sheriff’s Department, he went on to become the Chief of Police of the Los Angeles City Housing Authority and in 1994 he created the City of Hawaiian Gardens Police Department.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague,” said Arcadia Mayor Sho Tay. “My family and I send our sincerest condolences to Jane and the entire Chandler family. Roger’s presence on the City Council will be missed but his legacy of service and his impact on Arcadia will live on for generations.”

Chandler was the recipient of criticism over the past few years. In 2019, during a council meeting, an improvement plan favored by Chandler was pitched that eliminated Eisenhower Park’s basketball courts. His comments on the matter sparked controversy after insinuating that basketball courts bring outsiders to Arcadia and he didn’t like the “type” that the courts attract.

Later that same year Chandler also faced heat from the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC). A two-count complaint was filed against him in which he was accused of failing to comply with discourse requirements for advertisements and failing to timely file campaign statements and reports.

Nevertheless, Chandler – who was elected to six terms on the council and served four times as mayor – is remembered by the city as someone who was well known for his approach to the City’s municipal affairs, particularly his focus on public safety and water quality.