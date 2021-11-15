Holiday Entertaining tips from Food Network's Claire Robinson

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Defense attorneys rested their case in the Ahmaud Arbery trial Thursday after calling just seven witnesses, including the shooter, who testified that Arbery did not threaten him in any way before he pointed his shotgun at the 25-year-old Black man. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley scheduled...
President Biden will visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday morning to receive his annual physical, the White House said. "Later this morning, the President will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for his routine annual physical. We will provide more details after he arrives at Walter Reed," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a brief statement to reporters early Friday morning.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's Covid-19 boosters for all adults, a move that will make boosters available to everyone ages 18 and up. Pfizer requested authorization last week, citing results from a Phase 3 clinical trial with more than 10,000 participants that found that...
Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and approached House passage of their expansive social and environment bill Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party neared a defining win in their drive to use their control of government to funnel its resources toward their domestic priorities. Final approval,...
A group of state attorneys general are investigating Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — recently renamed Meta Platforms — ignored research about the harms it causes to young people
Comments / 0