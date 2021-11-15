ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles Doesn't Have a Plan For What's Next Yet, and She Deserves That Peace

By Samantha Brodsky
 3 days ago
Gymnastics is the impossible made possible, and it has been Simone Biles's world for the majority of her 24 years. After two Olympics and a seven-week tour across the country, she intends to press pause — as she should. When POPSUGAR sat down with Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles to discuss...

Midnightlace
3d ago

Learn when to shut up. Everyone is over you.

