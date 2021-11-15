Nutritional supplements to help during the holiday season

The holidays can be a wonderful time of celebration with family gatherings, decorating, exchanging gifts, and an overindulgence of food and drinks. For others, it can be a time of stress, financial strain, loneliness, depression and heartache. If you add to that list drug or alcohol addiction, the holidays can be a particularly trying time to retain sobriety. Holidays also tend to bring a higher risk for addiction relapse, excessive spending, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. This past year brought more stressors than we could have imagined. And so it is my hope that as we enter into this season of celebrations — Thanksgiving and all the blessings, a Savior’s birth, and a brand New Year — we can think about those who struggle with addiction. We can also think about how best to come alongside them so they can celebrate in safety. Sobriety is hard in a society that often relies on and accepts mood-altering substances. Remember that addiction is a disease. Show compassion towards that person just as you would with any other disease.

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO