Teachers Union Decries Longer Hours, Poor Pay During Ongoing Shortage in Schools

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"It is important now more than ever, to retain our current teachers," the Indiana State Teachers Association president said during a news...

@JohnLocke

Teacher Union Leader Tries to Hide Her Own Complicity in School Problems

Editors at the Washington Examiner offer a harsh assessment of national teacher union leader Randi Weingarten. In the run-up to the election, and also in the time since, Weingarten has been advocating a return to in-person schooling. She glosses over or even lies about the fact that no one did more than she and her organization to prevent the return to schools, even long after it was clear that the coronavirus posed no serious threat to children and that they were not prone to spreading it either. Weingarten’s reversal smacks of “gaslighting” — like an attempt to make people think they were mistaken about everything she used to say on the topic up to and including her threats to go on strike if school districts attempted to reopen in-person learning in fall 2020. …
EDUCATION
MarketRealist

Schools Struggle Amid Substitute Teacher Shortages in the U.S.

School districts and schools across the nation have been faced with various challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Schools initially closed and children had to learn remotely. Eventually, schools reopened with a multitude of limitations and precautionary measures in place. Article continues below advertisement. While school staff members are steadily...
EDUCATION
KCRG.com

Dubuque school district raises pay for substitutes to combat staffing shortages

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Audrey Gottschalk has been working as a paraprofessional with the Dubuque Community School District for three years, and she loves her job. ”We are in the room and we just kind of help them thrive,” she said. ”Some students have really bad home lives and then having that person or that group of people that they look forward to coming to see at school, like, ‘I know Miss G is here today and I love seeing her’. They brighten my day and I can brighten their day.”
DUBUQUE, IA
State
Indiana State
KGW

Newberg teachers union sues over 'political images' ban in schools

NEWBERG, Ore. — The teachers union in Newberg, Oregon has filed a lawsuit over a policy passed narrowly by its school board, limiting what kinds of images or signs school employees can display on campus. The “Ensuring Safe Environments To Learn” policy bars school employees from displaying images “relating to...
NEWBERG, OR
Kokomo Tribune

Anderson schools, teachers union begin mediation

ANDERSON — While Anderson Community Schools held classes Thursday, bargaining teams from ACS and the Anderson Federation of Teachers began meeting that morning with a state-appointed mediator to continue bargaining. Talks began at 10 a.m. and recessed about 8 p.m., according to Randy Harrison, AFT president. Details of the talks...
ANDERSON, IN
Hudson Reporter

Teachers’ union president calls for more schools

President of the Bayonne Education Association Gene Woods has called on the Board of Education to build new schools to help alleviate the overburdened district. The discussion was prompted by the approval of the comprehensive maintenance plan for the district by the board at its Oct. 27 meeting. Wood first questioned which schools were going to be addressed for that plan.
BAYONNE, NJ
wfyi.org

Pike Township teacher pay dispute continues amid school closure

Pike Township schools were forced to suddenly close Wednesday after 91 of its around 700 instructional staff called out sick. The closure comes as some teachers continue to voice concerns over the ongoing collective bargaining dispute between the district and the Pike Classroom Teachers Association. Monday is the deadline for teacher unions and school corporations to approve compensation packages.
EDUCATION
WCIA

School district increases pay for substitute teachers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A school board met Monday night voting to make themselves more competitive with other schools. A lot of school districts in central Illinois are in need of substitute teachers. One district just voted to raise the pay to hopefully bring in some subs. The Champaign School Board voted to raise pay […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
shawneemissionpost.com

USD 232 in De Soto hikes substitute teacher pay to highest rate in Johnson County to help deal with shortage

Facing a shortage of qualified substitute teachers, USD 232 in De Soto is increasing its sub pay rate to be more competitive with neighboring school districts. After some discussion, the USD 232 Board of Education last week voted 6-0 to increase the school district’s substitute teacher pay from $125 to $140 for the short term (or daily) rates and from $140 to $175 for long term rates. Board member Rick Amos was absent.
DE SOTO, KS
Cullman Times

County schools, credit union recognizing teachers, staff

Beginning this month, Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union is recognizing a Teacher and Staff Member of the Month. “We have so many faculty and staff members who go the extra mile for our students every single day,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent. “We appreciate America’s First Federal Credit Union for helping us recognize both a teacher and a staff member each month.”
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
thechronicleonline.com

Teacher Shortage: Impact at Scappoose School District

School districts in Columbia County are beginning to feel the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage. In a St. Helens School District board board meeting earlier this school year, principals spoke of adjustments and challenges they faced with fewer teachers and less substitutes. In the letter sent to Scappoose parents...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Union, teachers plead for help from Fargo School Board

(Fargo, ND) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken it's toll on many professions, and teachers are not exempt from the struggles met in the past year and a half. During Tuesday evening's school board meeting, many stood up to advocate for more aide and care for the district's lifeline, educators.
FARGO, ND
14news.com

North Gibson Schools raising teacher pay rates

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Gibson School Corporation Board of Trustees has approved pay increases for teachers, support staff, and administrators. Officials say the new rates make them competitive with area school districts, and will help them retain their quality staff. Teachers, administrators, and non-certified salaried employees will see...
PRINCETON, IN
hopkintonindependent.com

School Committee approves MOA on HHS mask policy with teachers union

Following an executive session Tuesday night, the School Committee voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Hopkinton Teachers Association regarding the new mask-optional policy for vaccinated individuals at Hopkinton High School. Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh explained that the district had “come to an agreement with the Hopkinton...
HOPKINTON, MA
