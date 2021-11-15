Teachers Union Decries Longer Hours, Poor Pay During Ongoing Shortage in Schools

Editors at the Washington Examiner offer a harsh assessment of national teacher union leader Randi Weingarten. In the run-up to the election, and also in the time since, Weingarten has been advocating a return to in-person schooling. She glosses over or even lies about the fact that no one did more than she and her organization to prevent the return to schools, even long after it was clear that the coronavirus posed no serious threat to children and that they were not prone to spreading it either. Weingarten’s reversal smacks of “gaslighting” — like an attempt to make people think they were mistaken about everything she used to say on the topic up to and including her threats to go on strike if school districts attempted to reopen in-person learning in fall 2020. …

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO