Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns in Photos from Gala

Following her appearance at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 13th), Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of her looking absolutely stunning in white while making her appearance at the special event.

“Take 2 at the Baby2Baby gala because these are better. I’m so grateful for all you do Baby2Baby,” Riley Keough declared in the post. She had a few snapshots of her gala look along with a photo of her and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

According to its website, Baby2Baby provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothes, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. Over the past ten years, the organization has distributed more than 200 million items, which is claimed to be more than any organization of its kind. The items were given to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, underserved schools, and children affected by disasters.

Along with Riley Keough, other celebrities who attended the charity event are Mindy Kaling, Shay Mitchell, Jennifer Garner, and Kate Hudson. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, was the honoree at this year’s gala. She spoke at the event, “As parents, all we want is for our children to be safe, healthy, and give them opportunities we didn’t have. For me, it’s not just about being a parent and recognizing the need to help. But it’s about trying to do something impactful for these families and their children to get them what they need.”

Riley Keough Opens Up About Her Marriage With Ben Smith-Petersen

During a 2016 interview with USA Today, Riley Keough opened up about her relationship with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. The couple was married in February 2015 in Napa, California. They met while filming Mad Max: Fury Road.

“Two weeks into dating. We were at a gas station, and I was like, ’I could see myself having kids with this person,” Riley Keough explained. “It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool.”

Riley Keough also described meeting Smith-Petersen as being “very” sane. “Not to say we aren’t infatuated with each other, we’re obsessed with each other. But it was deeper than that. I always felt comfortable around him.”

While sharing more details about her level of comfort with Smith-Petersen, Riley Keough shared, “You know when you feel weird when you first start dating someone. Or like you don’t want to eat in front of them. You wake up and put make-up on or something weird? I just always felt very comfortable with him. Always wanted to be near him. Even from the beginning.”