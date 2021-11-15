UPDATE: Decomposed body found floating in Arroyo Colorado is of a male

EDITOR’S NOTE: According to Harlingen Police the body retrieved from the Arroyo Colorado on Monday is that of a male. The identity is not yet known. Information will be made public as it is made available.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Harlingen Police said they pulled a body from the Arroyo Colorado, east of Ed Carey Drive around 8 a.m.

According to police, public works employees noticed the body floating in the arroyo. As of yet, police have not determined where the body came from as the current was pushing the body along.

Police have determined the decomposed body is that of a man.

This is an ongoing investigation, additional details will be made available as they come.

