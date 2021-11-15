ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

UPDATE: Decomposed body found floating in Arroyo Colorado is of a male

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLKzD_0cxRQZM600

EDITOR’S NOTE: According to Harlingen Police the body retrieved from the Arroyo Colorado on Monday is that of a male. The identity is not yet known. Information will be made public as it is made available.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Harlingen Police said they pulled a body from the Arroyo Colorado, east of Ed Carey Drive around 8 a.m.

RGV home to world’s largest Darth Vader collection

According to police, public works employees noticed the body floating in the arroyo. As of yet, police have not determined where the body came from as the current was pushing the body along.

First Alzheimer’s research center in the RGV opens in Rio Grande City

Police have determined the decomposed body is that of a man.

This is an ongoing investigation, additional details will be made available as they come.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Two dead after high speed crash in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were pronounced dead after a vehicle crashed into a wall in Weslaco on Tuesday. A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control near the intersection of Westgate and Mile 11 North, according to the Department of Public Safety (DPS). After losing control, the vehicle […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Local police chief says border not more dangerous than anywhere else

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Rio Grande Valley saw one of its highest records for immigrant encounters this year. Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke paint two different pictures of the border. Abbott has said the influx of immigrants crossing the border is making communities in the area dangerous.  In an interview with […]
PHARR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
Rio Grande City, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Colorado City, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Rio Grande City, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Dirty’ Diapers stuffed with meth headed to Australia from Texas intercepted by CBP

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted narcotics hidden in diapers that were shipped from Texas towards Australia. According to a release, a CBP narcotic detector dog in Cincinnati alerted officers to a shipment of diapers. When officers inspected the packages of diapers, they located material inside of […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man falls into water while fishing, body recovered

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new details. CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials have recovered a body in the Los Indios area Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the man was fishing when he fell in the water. The identity of the man has […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#City Police#First Alzheimer#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Nov. 15

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week included several car chases, the discovery of a body floating in the Arroyo Colorado and three children finding their forever families before Thanksgiving. A man was arrested after he led authorities on a car chase with three children in his car. The man, later identified as 26-year-old Jesus A. […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Governor Abbott to serve tamales to law enforcement in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott will serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas National Guard service members stationed near the border for Operation Lone Star for Thanksgiving. Abbott will stop in both Del Rio and Edinburg on Wednesday, Nov. 24. In Edinburg, he will be stopping at Delia’s […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: 21-year-old arrested at Veterans Bridge with $137k worth of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 21-year-old woman from Brownsville was arrested at the Veterans International Bridge after she was found with 17 pounds of alleged cocaine. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the woman’s car as she attempted to enter the United States. After a secondary inspection, with the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Amber alert for missing teen remains active

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information. Cameron County authorities first issued a statement saying that 13-year-old, Bella Martinez, had been located at Boca Chica Beach near SpaceX. Later, authorities issued a retraction stating that the girl that was found at the location was not Martinez. This AMBER Alert remains active. BROWNSVILLE, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Three arrested for murder

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested on Thursday for a murder that occurred in August. Hector Hugo Lopez, Carlos Alberto Lopez and Michael Rodriguez were arrested after “an extensive investigation,” according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department. The release stated that the murder occurred on Aug. 4, 2021, at the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD: 18-year-old charged with burglary of a vehicle

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity. Miguel Marroquin was arrested on Wednesday. An officer responded to a victim that told police they were following Marroquin after seeing him break into their vehicle. Marroquin has been charged with burglary […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

State of Texas: Beto O’Rourke’s record ‘a blessing and a curse’ in race for Governor

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke officially announced his bid for governor on Monday, making him the only major Democrat to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott to date. O’Rourke previously came within two percentage points of the incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. He then jumped into the crowded […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy