Kit Plugins has released an update to the BB N105 channel strip, an effect plugin designed to bring the legendary sound of Blackbird’s Studio A console to your DAW. Blackbird’s Studio A console is literally a monument of music legend. After John McBride acquired the console in 2001, it underwent a breakthrough restoration process to bring it to its original heavyweight glory. The console then received a series of cutting-edge modifications from some of the most brilliant minds in the audio industry, making it not only extremely unique, but also arguably the best model of its namesake ever to exist!

