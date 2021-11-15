ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

HP's ENVY 34 All-in-One Desktop PC is now available for preorder

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP showcased its ENVY 34 All-in-One (AiO) Desktop PC earlier in 2021, wowing interested PC users with an AiO a cut above the competition. In our own hands-on experience with the product, we were big fans of HP's new ENVY AiO. The highly anticipated...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Hurry! HP Chromebook 11 falls to a measly $99

HP Chromebook 11 (2020): was $259 now $99 @ Best Buy. This Black Friday worthy Chromebook deal takes $160 off the 2020 model HP Chromebook 11 (11A-NB0013DX) — its biggest markdown yet. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. It's a solid choice if you want a basic laptop for creating docs, web browsing and managing emails. This deal ends October 22.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful, portable Dell laptop is only $250 today — hurry!

Whether you need a laptop to work from home or to attend online classes, the best Black Friday deals will surely provide the perfect offer for you. There won’t be any shortage of options among Black Friday laptop deals — in fact, there are some early Dell Black Friday deals that are now available so you can already start your shopping. Dell is currently selling the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250, for a $135 price cut to the laptop’s original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Dell XPS 13 deal offers major price cut for one of the best laptops ever made

Here’s an amazing early Black Friday surprise, as Dell currently has a huge £240 discount on one of the best laptops ever made; the Dell XPS 13. The Dell XPS 13 comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and has a 13.3-inch HD display. This model of the Dell XPS 13 normally sells for £849, but Dell has slashed the price to £609.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp Envy#Desktop Pc#Preorder#Hp#Aio
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
xda-developers

The best laptops you can buy at Walmart this holiday

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and for many of us, that means it’s time to buy gifts. Whether it’s for yourself or as a gift to a loved one, buying a fancy new laptop is something many will do, and we’re here to help. We’ve already rounded up some of the best laptops you can buy in general, and you can also narrow it down to the best 15-inch laptops if that’s your preferred size. But many of us are limited to or prefer buying at a specific retailer, and not every model is going to be available everywhere. If you’re interested in finding the best laptops at Walmart, this article is for you.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook is ONLY $155 today

The best Black Friday deals now include a fantastic deal on a 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook. Right now, you can buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $155 at Walmart, saving you $145 on the usual price. It’s the perfect time to grab a new Chromebook for less than usual and it’s all thanks to the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Chromebooks are the ideal accessory for students on a tight budget or those who regularly work on their commute and could do with something lightweight and practical.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

HP is having an early Black Friday sale today — here are the best deals

Like many other retailers, HP is tossing up its Black Friday deals early this year, earlier than ever, actually. It’s the perfect opportunity to get some amazing discounts on all kinds of gear, like desktops, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and so much more. We’d argue, some of the best Black Friday deals are those you never expected to see, and there’s plenty of that going on right now! If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can always check out the latest Black Friday laptop deals. There are gaming laptops, work-friendly laptops, and media laptops — you name it, it’s in there! But if you’re looking for something else, below, you’ll find a collection of the best Black Friday HP deals that are live right now. We recommend shopping early if you see something you like — there’s no telling what kind of inventory shortages or shipping delays we’ll see this year, especially as we inch closer to the holidays.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
chromeunboxed.com

How to score this new Samsung Chromebook from Walmart for only $87

If you’re in the market for a “cheap” Chrome OS laptop, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new Chromebook under $200. Even now, you can head over to Best Buy and find nearly a dozen devices priced as low as ninety-nine dollars and some of these Chromebooks are actually decent models. However, there’s one deal going right now that can score you one of the better budget-minded Chromebooks on the market for as little as $87 but there is a catch.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

It’s Happening: Amazon Just Dropped Prices on the M1 Mac Mini To $600

We recently updated our rankings of the best desktop computers for sale in 2021, and the Apple M1 Mac Mini earned one of the top spots for the second year in a row. This portable desktop was first released in 2020, and do you know how good a computer has to be to still be the best product in its category over a year later? Pretty darn good. When Apple first rolled out the now-legendary M1 chip last year, product reviewers were blown away. At the time, we noted that this chip was an order of magnitude faster than everything that came before...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

This Lenovo Chromebook with a Core i3 and 1080p screen is only $300 right now

Chromebooks are some of the most popular computers around, thanks to their simple design, integration with Google services, and extensive Android app support. One of the better mid-range models right now is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, with 10th-generation Intel processors and a large 1080p touchscreen, and now you can get the Core i3 model on sale for $299.99.
COMPUTERS
Gematsu

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL for PC now available in Early Access

Publisher CFK and developers Lyrebird Studio and Magical Works have released rhythm game Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL in Early Access for PC via Steam for $14.99. According to the companies, Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL will remain in Early Access “anywhere from three to six months to create a finished game that is not lacking in either quality or content.” While the Early Access version offers 15 licensed songs and five original songs, the full release (which is also planned for release on Switch) will include at least 40 songs, an Adventure Mode, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Cotton Reboot! is Now Available for PC

Publisher BEEP and developer Rocket-Engine have announced Cotton Reboot! is now available for PC, following its initial console launch this year. While Cotton Reboot! is now available for PC (via Steam), the game has a price point set at $44.99. Here’s a rundown on the game:. Cotton Reboot! is a...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This Dell G15 Ryzen Edition laptop is over $200 off

Another deal has popped up as we roll onwards towards Black Friday for those who find themselves in want of a gaming laptop. Another of Dell G15 laptops has seen a price cut. It’s not quite as on budget as yesterday’s deal, which while still up gets you $333 off the i5 GTX 1650 variant, but this is more of a gaming focussed rig, so still definitely worth a look.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops ever made, so don't miss this early Black Friday deal

Amazing Black Friday deals are popping up early this year, like this great £150 discount on one of the best laptops ever made; the Dell XPS 13. The Dell XPS 13 is a constant presence in our best laptops buying guide, and this model comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 13.4-inch FHD display. The Dell XPS 13 normally sells for £1,149, but Dell has slashed the price to £999.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy