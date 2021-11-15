Sheriff: Leroy man tried smuggling cocaine into Steuben County Jail

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Leroy man following an attempt to smuggle drugs into the county jail.

It’s alleged that Alexander Gravesandy, 31, attempted to secrete an amount of cocaine in his person while being booked into the jail.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, as well as introducing dangerous contraband, which is a felony.

He was arraigned and will answer the charges at a later date.