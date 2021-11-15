ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 2022 LCK Rosters

By Robert Hanes
 3 days ago
The LCK 2021 Offseason has arrived and with that fans will be wanting a roster tracker to see what moves their team makes. While the rumor wheel is already swirling, moves will not be able to be made until early November. That said, the first day of free agency will...

dotesports.com

Andbox signs mummAy to VALORANT roster

Andbox has officially added Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo to its VALORANT roster after a two-month trial period. He is joining Daniel “vice” Kim, Aleksandar Hinojosa, Adam “mada” Pampuch, and Chris “pl1xx” Li on the starting roster. MummAy joined Envy in July 2020 and played in tournaments such as First Strike, Pop...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Post-TI Roster Shuffle: The International 10 Roster Shuffle

Dota 2‘s The International 10 has concluded, with Team Spirit beating out PSG.LGD in the Grand Finals. This led to Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating the CIS team for their glorious victory, and PSG.LGD deciding that they’ll be sticking together to try again next year. Meanwhile, everyone else in the Dota Pro Circuit is on different levels of rebuilding, from staying together, to trades, departures, and ultimately, disbands. We take a look as well at some significant changes right before TI10, to set the stage for the changes coming on the Post-TI roster shuffle. Finally, we also record rumors, conjectures, and everything in between. Let’s dive right in.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

LCK 2021 offseason roster changes tracker

With Worlds 2021 over, countless stories written, history made, and a champion crowned, comes the offseason—a crucial three-month window that will dictate what teams will look like next year. In November, professional contracts for League of Legends players will begin to expire, signaling a chain of events from the LCS...
NFL
chatsports.com

Catching up on weekend roster decisions

With Sunday marking five days after the conclusion of the World Series, it was the deadline for a whole lot of contract decisions to be made by both players and teams before the offseason can get started in earnest on Monday. (Well, maybe or maybe not depending on how the CBA affects things.) Any team or player options in a contract for 2022 had to be decided by Sunday evening, as did whether or not a qualifying offer would be extended to impending free agents. We covered J.D. Martinez’ decision to not opt out, but that was just one of multiple bits of Boston Red Sox news that came down the wire over the weekend.
NFL
The Game Haus

Dignitas To Sign River and Blue for 2022 LCS Roster

Dignitas have signed River and Blue for their 2022 LCS Roster according to Jacob Wolf. This move comes after Akaadian, Soligo and Yusui have been dropped from the team. River is the former Jungler for PSG Talon. PSG Talon made MSI Semifinals and Worlds Group Stage this year with River as their Jungler. River had the most dominate stats in the Jungle role in the PCS with a GD10 of 506, XPD10 435, CSD10 of 9.3, a KDA of 8.5 and a DPM of 543. The stats speak for themselves, River dominated the Jungle in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Misfits Sign HiRit, Vander, Neon and Shlatan LEC Roster

According to Jacob Wolf, Misfits have signed HiRit, Vander, Neon and Shaltan to their starting LEC Roster. This news comes after Razork and Kobbe were rumored to be leaving the team. Misfits has yet to make an official statement. Misfits was a team in 2021 that showed peaks of greatness,...
SPORTS
dotesports.com

Some LCK teams are reportedly dealing with tampering issues

Sources close to Inven Global claim that a representative from an LCK team has repeatedly contacted players without permission from their respective teams. At least four players have reportedly have been tampered with. Allegedly players near the end of contract negotiations suddenly refused to sign with their prospective teams or...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

100 Thieves LCS 2022 Roster Officially Revealed

After a great 2021, it should come as no surprise that 100 Thieves will be running it back with a little youthful injection. It was announced on Twitter that 100 Thieves would be bringing back their entire starting lineup and adding Tenacity as a sixth-man. 100 Thieves will be the only western roster to have no changes in terms of the roster. Here is a look at the 100 Thieves LCS 2022 Roster.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Dignitas Say Goodbye to Soligo, Yusui, JayJ and Coach Invert

After a year of ups and downs, Dignitas is making moves to initiate their rebuild for 2022. On Monday November 15, Dignitas announced the release of Soligo, Yusui, JayJ and Invert. Soligo and Yusui split time on the LCS roster in mid lane. Coach Invert looked to have a strong start in the 2021 season, but the second half of the year was a bit of slide for the team. JayJ played support for Dignitas Academy, and will now have a shot to pursue free agency.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

DAMWON Kia Announce ShowMaker, Canyon and BeryL are Free Agents

The free agency period can be a crazy time, and sometimes even the strongest teams have to make tough choices. In the case of the 2020 World Champions, DAMWON Kia, the time had come to make the most surprising cut so far. On Monday November 15, Ashley Kang of Korizon Esports first reported that DAMWON Kia’s ShowMaker, Canyon and BeryL would be entering free agency. The trio helped DAMWON Kia reach the finals of this year’s World Championship, but ultimately fell to Edward Gaming.
NFL
The Game Haus

Dignitas Say Goodbye to Aphromoo Before LCS Free Agency

After 2 years with the legendary support Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black, Dignitas has officially decided to move on. The decision was announced on twitter with under an hour until free agency. Aphromoo has been one of the best Supports in the LCS for the last two years. His incredible ability to...
NFL
The Game Haus

Flyquest Sign Aphromoo to a Two-Year Deal

After two years with Dignitas, aphromoo will be making his way to his fourth team with Flyquest. He will be joining his old teammate, Johnsun to form what should be another formidable bot lane duo. Flyquest are signing aphromoo to a two-year deal. This comes along with the signing of Toucouille in the mid lane.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

CLG Release Finn, Broxah, Damonte, WildTurtle and Smoothie

It was a tough season for Counter Logic Gaming in 2021. The team never synced-up, and a combination of roster swaps and visa issues caused insurmountable problems for the roster. On Monday November 15, CLG announced that is releasing five of the six members of the 2021 roster. Finn, Broxah, Damonte, WildTurtle and Smoothie will all become free agents in the offseason heading into 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Golden Guardians Welcome Back Olleh for 2022 Season

After announcing the re-signing of two solo laners, Golden Guardians are welcoming back a familiar face. On Monday November 15, Golden Guardians announced the return of support Joo-sung “Olleh” Kim to the 2022 roster. Olleh joins the roster that currently consists of Eric “Licorice” Ritchie and Nicholas “Ablazeolive” Abbott. Olleh...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Flyquest to Sign Toucouille

A young European mid laner is making their way over to the LCS. Flyquest have signed Toucouille from the LFL and Gameward. He will be taking over for Palafox in the starting roster. It was announced that it will be a three-year deal for Toucouille as he gets his first shot in one of the major leagues.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Razork to Sign with Fnatic for the 2022 LEC Season

After a great 2021 with Misfits, Razork will be signing with Fnatic to be their new jungler. This comes after rumors of Bwipo leaving the team to go across the pond to the LCS. Razork struggled a bit in 2020 but once 2021 got started, Razork came on in a big way. Now he will be looking to fill the jungle spot for Fnatic for years to come as he is signing a three-year deal.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Team Liquid to Sign Guilhoto as New Head Coach

Team Liquid are certainly going for it in 2022. According to BloopGG from DotEsports, Andre Guilhoto, former Immortals Coach will be signing a two-year deal with Team Liquid to lead the rumored super team. This comes after rumors of Guilhoto being look at by the top LCS teams. Now he will try to lead TL to the promised land at Worlds 2022 and Worlds 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

College Football Week 12 Picks

Every week of the season all FBS college football games will be picked. Here are the college football week 12 picks. Make sure to check out our college football page for more content like college football week 12 picks!. You can like The Game Haus on Facebook and follow us...
COLLEGE SPORTS
