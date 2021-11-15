All 2022 LCK Rosters

Dota 2‘s The International 10 has concluded, with Team Spirit beating out PSG.LGD in the Grand Finals. This led to Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating the CIS team for their glorious victory, and PSG.LGD deciding that they’ll be sticking together to try again next year. Meanwhile, everyone else in the Dota Pro Circuit is on different levels of rebuilding, from staying together, to trades, departures, and ultimately, disbands. We take a look as well at some significant changes right before TI10, to set the stage for the changes coming on the Post-TI roster shuffle. Finally, we also record rumors, conjectures, and everything in between. Let’s dive right in.
