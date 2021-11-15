ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedge Funds Outperformed Their Benchmarks In Q3 Amid Stock Market Weakness

By Jacob Wolinsky
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third quarter was a weak quarter for stocks, with the S&P 500 down 0.6%. As a result, hedge funds didn't have an outstanding performance either, but they still outperformed the index, meaning it wasn't a bad quarter for them. September hedge fund returns. According to Citco, funds on...

Three Stocks The 'King Of Hedge Funds' Ray Dalio Is Betting On

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is worried about the financial future of America, but he's still betting strong on these three companies. Ray Dalio is worth roughly $15 billion and is best known as the founder of Bridgewater Associates, a widely popular investment management fund. After record inflation highs this year, Dalio wrote on LinkedIn that America is "on the wrong path" because of its high spending, which outpaces its earning — leading to money being devalued. Despite these turbulent financial times, Dalio and Bridgewater have still placed healthy bets on a few stocks.
MarketWatch

Ford upsizes amount of debt tendered to $6.8 billion

Ford Motor Co. said Friday it upsized the amount of debt securities it was offering to buy back to $6.796 billion from $5.000 billion. The tender offer is for debt with yields ranging from 6.375% to 9.980%, with maturities ranging from April 2025 to February 2047. Ford said it expects to announce the pricing of the tender offers and the amount of each series of securities accepted for purchase later Friday. Ford's debt reduction, which the automaker said has reached $7.6 billion, has helped put its credit rating at S&P Global Ratings in line for an upgrade to investment grade status. Ford's stock, which slipped 0.7% in premarket trading, has soared 54.4% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.8%.
Forbes

Will Novavax Stock Rise Further With E.U. Decision In The Offing?

Novavax stock (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose by about 12% over the last week (five trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was up around 1% over the same period. The stock also remains down by about 15% over the last month (21 trading days). There are a couple of factors driving the gains in the stock. Firstly, Novavax and its manufacturing partner, Serum Institute of India, received emergency use authorization for Novavax’s Covid-19 shot in the Philippines. Secondly, the European Union’s drug regulator said that it could issue an opinion on Novavax’s vaccine within weeks. Moreover, Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have also trended slightly higher over the last week after seeing a fairly consistent decline since September and this could also be helping vaccine stocks.
Forbes

Will Cassava Sciences Stock Continue To See Lower Levels?

The stock price of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) plunged 23% yesterday after a report that the U.S. SEC is investigating the company over allegations of data manipulation for its experimental Alzheimer’s treatment - Simufilam. [1] SAVA stock saw a large fall in September following a citizen petition filed to halt the trials for Simufilam alleging data manipulation. However, in the first week of November, the company in a press release stated that a review conducted by The Journal of Neuroscience found no evidence of data manipulation and it supported Simufilam as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. [2] This led to a stellar 2x rally from levels of $46 on November 1 to $91 on November 5 in SAVA stock. But the rally wasn’t sustained and the stock fell to levels of $62 on November 16. Yesterday’s report of the SEC investigating claims of Simufilam data manipulation resulted in even lower levels of $47.
MarketWatch

Dow Inc., Goldman Sachs share losses lead Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Dow Inc. and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 183 points, or 0.5%, lower. Dow Inc.'s shares have fallen $1.90 (3.3%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $8.47 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 68-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Chevron (CVX) and Boeing (BA) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
Forbes

Fiserv, PayPal, Square: Fintech Stocks Remain Depressed. Should You Buy?

Our theme of Fintech Stocks - which includes digital payments and lending players, card networks, and insurance technology players - remains down by about 1% year-to-date on an equally weighted basis, compared to the broader S&P 500 which has gained around 25% over the same period. There are likely a couple of factors driving the recent underperformance. Firstly, these stocks saw a big rally through 2020, rising by about 80% over the year, and it’s likely that investors are booking some profits this year and rotating to value and cyclical stocks to play the Covid-19 re-opening. Moreover, some of the companies in our theme are also being weighed down by the possibility that e-commerce sales growth through the holidays could be muted on account of supply chain issues and shortages, and higher in-store sales with customers increasingly venturing out.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.64% to $340.77 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.56 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
