Bank of Canada says economic slack not yet absorbed, but "getting closer"

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

OTTAWA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will not raise its benchmark interest rate until the slack in the country's economy is absorbed, which has not yet happened but is getting closer, Governor Tiff Macklem said in a newspaper opinion piece on Monday. Macklem also noted that...

philasun.com

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

'Inflation is not over—it's getting worse' - Degussa economist

Inflation has been building for many months, said Thorsten Polleit, chief economist at Degussa. In November Polleit spoke to Kitco at the Deutsche Goldmesse show in Frankfurt, Germany. Last week the the U.S. Labor Department said headline inflation rose 6.2%, the largest yearly increase in headline inflation since November 1990.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Reuters#The Bank Of Canada#Financial Times#Canadians
kitco.com

China copper premiums hit record high on tight stocks, VAT issue

* Shanghai exchange copper inventories lowest since 2009. * Customs stops issuing VAT invoices for copper imports - sources. * Move creates lack of material on already tight market - broker (Adds graphic) By Tom Daly Nov 19 (Reuters) - Copper premiums in China have spiked to a record high as an administrative issue over value-added tax (VAT) on imports exacerbates tight supply amid decade-low inventories in the world's biggest consumer of the metal. The premium for physical copper over Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) prices surged to 2,200 yuan ($344) a tonne on Friday, data from industry pricing and information provider SMM showed. That is up a massive 80% from a more than seven-year peak the previous day and marks highest daily assessment in records going back to 2012. Copper has recently been in backwardation on both the ShFE and the London Metal Exchange (LME), where prices for immediate delivery are higher than for future delivery. Copper stocks in ShFE-registered warehouses fell 8.2% from a week ago to 34,918 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since June 2009. Compounding the tightness, China's General Administration of Customs has notified companies, including copper importers, it would this week temporarily stop issuing VAT invoices, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to defer some tax revenue into 2022. This could discourage buyers from importing copper, Marex Spectron broker Anna Stablum wrote in a note, leading to less metal on the market. Importers pay a 13% VAT deposit on refined copper, one of the sources explained, and may be unable to claim this back for 1-1/2 months as customs will not issue invoices with a value above 200,000 yuan until January, increasing their financing costs. Customs did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment. Stablum said the move by customs had come a month earlier than the usual end-of-year cut-off date and was creating a cash flow problem.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold closes under pressure following a statement by Fed Governor Waller

Gold is trading under pressure, which will certainly result in gold closing lower on the week. As of 5 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 Comex contract is down $13.80 (0.74%) and fixed at $1847. What sparked today’s selling pressure came out of multiple components, but the majority stems directly from a speech by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.
BUSINESS
Economy
kitco.com

SocGen think real rates could return to push gold lower

(Kitco News) - Societe Generale has released their latest commodities report and it does not make for good reading for gold bugs. The French investment bank thinks that real rates could turn positive again and this could send the yellow metal lower. Having said that it does believe there could be support in the near term.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Euro rebounds off 16-month low as dollar surge pauses

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded on Thursday away from 16-month lows versus the dollar as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency's recent surge - fuelled by differing expectations for interest rate rises - had gone too far. Markets have been betting that the European Central Bank will...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Gold has gained over $100 in November but now has entered a period of price consolidation

Since November 11 gold began to consolidate after completing the current leg of the most recent rally that began on November 4. The rally started one day after the conclusion of the November FOMC meeting. They announced that they would begin to taper their $120 billion asset accumulation later in the month. They announced that they would have a monthly reduction totaling $15 billion and continue the reduction until they are at a net-zero. Concurrently they indicated in unison with the ECB and Bank of England to keep interest rates extremely accommodative.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China October aluminium imports rise 17.4% from prior month

Nov 18 (Reuters) - * China's aluminium imports in October rose by 17.4% from the previous month to their highest since July, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday. * Arrivals of unwrought aluminium and products - which include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium - totalled...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

China October copper exports fall to 8-month low

Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's copper exports in October fell 4.1% from the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, hitting their lowest since February as an anticipated surge in shipments to overseas warehouses failed to materialise. Exports of unwrought copper and copper products last month were 69,285 tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down from 72,257 tonnes in September but still up 8.1% year-on-year. China, the world's top copper consumer and importer, rarely exports large volumes of the metal. However, the spread between Shanghai copper prices and London Metal Exchange (LME) prices recently allowed companies to profit from shipping metal overseas, provided they could arrange transport. LME warehouses can be found nearby in Japan and South Korea but not in mainland China. Record backwardation in LME copper, where prices for immediate delivery were far higher than for future delivery amid very low inventories, has collapsed over the past month, leading to speculation that a flurry of deliveries from China was on the way. A shortage of shipping containers and high freight rates are causing bottlenecks in global trade, however. China's copper exports in the first 10 months of 2021 were up 26.1% year-on-year at 772,443 tonnes, having topped 100,000 tonnes in August. (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Peter Graff)
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold and silver are trading marginally lower heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading marginally lower leading into the European open. Both precious metals are 0.20% lower with gold trading at $1863/oz. Elsewhere, in the rest of the commodities complex, copper has pushed 0.63% higher and spot WTI has fallen over 1%. Risk sentiment in the...
MARKETS

