Pittsburgh needed an MJ Devonshire interception in overtime to help the No. 21 Panthers hold on and beat North Carolina 30-23 in a game that saw Pitt race out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. It looked like Pitt would run North Carolina out of Heinz Stadium, but North Carolina's defense settled down and held the Panthers offense in check for most of the rest of the game. North Carolina outscored Pitt 23-6 through the next three quarters, but the Tar Heels were unable to answer the Panther's touchdown in overtime as Pitt escaped with the win.

