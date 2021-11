Texas A&M currently sits at No. 6 in the team recruiting rankings for the class of 2022. But it is a good bet that the Aggies finish even higher than that. Jimbo Fisher and Co. already moved up five spots over the week after the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen of Powell, Tenn., committed to A&M just before the game on Saturday. Not long after Nolen, national top-100 wide receiver Chris Marshall of Fort Bend (Texas) Marshall followed suit.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO