NL East fans can rejoice at the Met’s latest hiring. In an off-season with the CBA expiring and an insanely stacked free-agent class, one of the biggest stories has been the New York Mets GM search. Since longtime GM Sandy Alderson left the team after 2018, the Mets have been unable to fill the void. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Mets have had three different GMs and are currently looking for a solution to the revolving door.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO