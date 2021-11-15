ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hot 100: Bruno Mars Nabs 18th Top 10 Hit with Silk Sonic’s ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilk Sonic‘s latest single, ‘Smokin’ Out the Window,’ is off to a smoking hot start on the Hot 100 this week. After watching their debut single, ‘Leave the Door Open,’ close multiple weeks atop the Hot 100...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Spill on Silk Sonic Album & Tease Tour

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak provided this week’s helping of butter-smooth with the long-awaited arrival of their collaboration album ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic.’. Hot on the promotional trail, the potent pair’s latest stop was a sit-down interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood. During the candid chat, the duo dished on...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Songs: Saweetie – ‘Get It Girl’ & ‘Icy Chain’

As Saweetie fans (affectionately called the #ICYGang) impatiently await the release of her debut studio album, the serially delayed ‘Pretty B*tch Music,’ the Rap diva is keeping pretty busy to make sure they have new music to tide them over. Viewers of recent episodes of ‘Insecure’ may have recognized her...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Drop Retro Soul Video For Buttery 'Smokin' Out the Window'

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars take it all the way back to the 1970s Soul Train era in the retro video for their Silk Sonic single "Smokin' Out the Window." The visual for the third song to drop so far from the dynamic duo's upcoming joint album finds them going through their choreo on an old school TV set while rocking wide lapel tuxedo jackets.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson.Paak) – ‘Smokin Out the Window’

While GRAMMY winners Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak are still enjoying the success of their group Silk Sonic‘s debut single, the chart-topping ‘Leave the Door Open,’ its follow-up – ‘Skate’ – rolled right off the charts shortly after it rolled on. To reignite anticipate for the tunes’ November 12-due parent...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Mars
hiphop-n-more.com

Bruno Mars Reveals ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ Album Tracklist

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are set to release their joint album An Evening with Silk Sonic on November 12th. On Friday, they put out their latest single ‘Smokin Out The Window‘ which is again filled with throwback vibes, just like what we have heard from the duo so far with previous singles. If you remember, the album was initially pushed back to January next year but the two artists then surprised us by revealing a November release date for it.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's 'Evening With Silk Sonic' Is a Luscious Blast of '70s Soul: Album Review

It might have a core of ultra-rich high-calorie cheese, but the throwback song is a very specific and carefully calibrated art form. It must evoke and transcend the era it’s reviving in an affectionate or hilarious fashion (or both); it has to be a great song as well as a nostalgia trip for those who remember, and a vicarious saunter through a previous decade for those who don’t. Equally, the timing has to be right: You don’t want to bring back something that doesn’t feel particularly fresh or relevant at that moment (the standard 20-year nostalgia cycle is a reliable benchmark, if not necessarily a rule). Songs ranging from Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” and Lenny Kravitz’s “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” (both nods to early ’70s R&B) to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” (early aughts pop-punk) and Billy Joel’s ’50s-inspired “Uptown Girl” and “The Longest Time” (sorry!) are all stellar examples of the art.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot 100#Hot Start#Downloads#Digital#Radio Airplay
power106.com

Bruno Mars & Anderson.Paak Releases Greatly-Anticipated Album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Silk Sonic have finally released their greatly-anticipated debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic.’. Silk Sonic is comprised of Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars. The duo started the project back in 2017 during a studio session. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Bruno Mars explained the collaboration and how it came about. “It snowballed. And it was like, well, want to come back tomorrow? And we kept coming up with music. It felt like why you fall in love with music in the first place. And jamming with your buddy… There’s no plan, just working out the parts and trying to excite each other,” said Mars.
MUSIC
power106.com

Silk Sonic Detail Debut Album & Rank Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl Appearances Second To Janet Jackson’s

We first got a glimpse of the new super-duo Silk Sonic when Grammy-winning artists Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars came together to drop their hit “Leave The Door Open,” back in March 2021. Followed up with their second single “Skate,” a few viral moments, and an official debut live performance, and their latest “Smokin’ Out The Window” single, .Paak and Mars have finally arrived with their highly-anticipated debut studio album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic.’
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak take listeners down to the disco with debut LP, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s disco-inspired, soul-inflected side-project, Silk Sonic, has released its debut album. An Evening With Silk Sonic finds the pair diving deep into ’70s disco atmospheres, their project encapsulating a vintage Motown feel with a modernized, contemporary edge. While the first two singles showed listeners what they...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce "An Evening With Silk Sonic" Limited Radio Series

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are men of many talents. Between singing, playing instruments, being hilarious on social media, being the best Super Bowl halftime performer ever, etc., the two halves of Silk Sonic have proven, time and time again, that they are two of the most talented people in music, and today, they announced that they are taking their talents to the radio.
CELEBRITIES
qrockonline.com

Underoath frontman releases debut song with slo/tide solo project

Underoath frontman Spencer Chamberlain has released the first single with slo/tide, his newly launched solo project. The track, titled “Neck High,” is available now for digital download. Recorded with the alternative band Sir Sly, “Neck High” sounds very much not like Underoath, and that isn’t an accident. “I’ve been writing...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Silk Sonic to Open American Music Awards 2021

The American Music Awards 2021 looks set to ‘Blast Off’ in Silk Sonic style this Sunday because it’s been announced that Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be opening the show. Full story below…. The dynamic duo, who unwrapped their album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ last week, trumpeted the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy