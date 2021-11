Don’t let this year’s especially challenging hunt for holiday presents go to waste by forgetting that you still have to ship those goods to someone far away. Even for those of you who started — and maybe even finished — your holiday shopping back in October, timelines for shipping vary depending on the carrier you choose. There are options for you to send your packages within the final days before Christmas and still have it arrive under the tree in time — as long as you’re willing to foot the bill for that decision.

INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO