The ASUWT provides an avenue for students to voice their concerns and opinions over a variety of campus issues such as parking, safety, and housing. Some students that frequent the UWT Y in the past may have noticed a lot of bustling activity around UWY 107, the Center for Student Involvement, which is also home to the Associated Students of the University of Washington Tacoma (ASUWT). The mission of the ASUWT is “to provide student representation, advocacy, and involvement,” by “representing and promoting student interests, needs, and welfare, providing for the expression of student opinion and interests, and assisting the University in providing physical and social environments that are student centered”.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO