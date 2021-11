James Leroy Leimkuehler passed from his earthly home on Nov. 12, 2021. Jim was born Dec. 15, 1947. He was the first-born son of Clarence Theodore Leimkuehler and Mary Bernice Stock Leimkuehler followed by three brothers, Jerry, Larry, and Terry. Growing up on a farm near Pershing, Mo., in the 1950’s presented many opportunities and adventures to prepare him for a good life. The Pershing one room schoolhouse provided his education until high school in Hermann.

OWENSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO