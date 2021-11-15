ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators COVID-19 outbreak: NHL reportedly postpones team's next three games as 10 players enter protocol

By Shanna McCarriston
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a high number of Ottawa Senators players currently testing positive for COVID-19, the NHL will reportedly postpone the team's next three games. Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday's upcoming home game against the New York Rangers will all be postponed...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

National Hockey League postpones Ottawa Senators games through at least Saturday amid COVID-19 outbreak on team

NEW YORK (AP) — National Hockey League postpones Ottawa Senators games through at least Saturday amid COVID-19 outbreak on team. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Watch now: 'We weren't very aggressive...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Right for Postponing Senators’ Next 3 Games

It feels like a long time ago now, but there was a time not too long ago where there were no sports on your television when you logged off the computer after a hard day of virtual work. Since then, things have changed and have started to go back to normal, or at least close to normal. You are now possibly back in the office, you can go into restaurants or take in a movie at the theatre, and you can come home and watch your favourite hockey team play.
NHL
CBS Boston

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers: Former top scorer Marian Gaborik retires

Former New York Rangers scorer Marian Gaborik announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a 17-year NHL career. Gaborik spent parts of four seasons on Broadway, earning 229 points (114 goals, 115 assists) over 255 games. He also added 13 points in two playoff appearances (25 games). Gaborik, 39, made his...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Gambrell
Person
Austin Watson
Person
Nick Holden
Person
Victor Mete
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
New York Post

Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Games#The New Jersey Devils#The Nashville Predators#The New York Rangers#Tsn#Espn
nbcsportsedge.com

Power Rankings: The Cats are on Top

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Florida Panthers have been looking up at the Carolina Hurricanes in...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators

Comments / 0

Community Policy