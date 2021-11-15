How Did Gary Vaynerchuk Sell a Million Books in 24 Hours? NFTs.

I was trying to remember the exact day when I met Gary Vaynerchuk. It might have been at a private dinner hosted by the organizers of one of the most progressive social media events at that time, the BlogWorld Conference in 2008. I was sitting at the table with a small group of very smart people, including an obnoxious East Coast guy throwing down F-bombs, spouting off about the wine business as he sniffed open bottles at the table. His head was shaved, and he was wearing a green and white raglan baseball shirt and matching green sweatbands on his wrists, carrying on about his new book, Crush it. I thought to myself, "Who is this guy?? I've never met someone as outspoken about the idea of cashing in on [my own] passion. I need to become friends with Gary Vee."

