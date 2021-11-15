ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

HSHS St. John’s Foundation awards nearly $4.5 million to hospitals

By Vanessa Le
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital, HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital and Prairie Heart Institute received a grant of nearly $4.5 million in FY21 from HSHS St. John’s Foundation in honor of National Philanthropy Day.

Officials said some highlights of what donors help fund include:

  • SIU pediatric clinics in St. John’s Women and Children’s Clinic
  • Prescription medication for patients who cannot afford their medications
  • Panda Cares Center of Hope, an outdoor healing garden and pediatric play area
  • Child life services to assist pediatric patients through play, education and support
  • Music therapy for children and adults
  • Recliners for cardiac patient rooms
  • Patient comfort items, such as books, puzzles and word games
  • Holiday and celebratory onesies for newborns
  • Student scholarships for St. John’s College of Nursing
  • Patient care items and Mammogram Mondays for St. John’s Cancer Center
  • Mind-body health services
  • Waterless milk warmers for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
  • Beyond the NICU program for families of premature babies
  • Electronic device charging stations in the surgery waiting room
  • Special wagons to transport pediatric patients

“Donors allow us to open new patient areas that are larger and better equipped, allowing staff to provide compassionate care with the latest tools,” said St. John’s President and CEO Terry Deis. “These gifts make a difference in the lives of the thousands of patients and families who count on us to provide the highest quality care with leading-edge technology.”

Chief Development Officer Bev Neisler added, “Our donors trust in our vision to create a culture of continuous improvement without limits. We are fortunate to live in such an engaged and caring community.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

WCIA

WCIA

