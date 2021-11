ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who shot and killed a middle school student in an alley in Englewood more than two years ago has been sentenced to 32 years in prison. An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Antonio Pulido Mendez, 19, for the death of Jonah Hirsch, who was only 13 years old when he was murdered. Antonio Mendez (credit: Arapahoe County) On July 14, 2019, Mendez and three others met Jonah and his older cousin in the alley. According to prosecutors, Jonah and the cousin expected to sell drugs to Mendez and the others. But Mendez and the other three set up...

