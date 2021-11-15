ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart's Black Friday deals are here—shop discounts on Keurig, Shark and more

By Tercius Bufete and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Walmart's Black Friday deals are here on top-tier tech, home goods and more. GOTRAX/RCA/Samsung/eufy/Disney/Reviewed

Walmart's official Black Friday 2021 deals are finally here—and as predicted, it's an extensive list of discounts on robot vacuums, TVs, home goods and more. Even better, the retailer has rolled out a huge number of early offers you can shop now as part of its continuing Deals for Days event.

Like Amazon , Best Buy and Target , Walmart is offering early Black Friday 2021 deals in waves. Walmart and other retailers are hosting these early savings events in anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages.

Walmart Black Friday 2021 ad shows PS5, Xbox Series X as online only. How to get early access

Walmart extends delivery hours for orders coming from stores, including Black Friday deals

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals available during the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Plus, we've also answered frequently asked questions about Walmart+ and what’s in store at Walmart on the official Black Friday 2021 date.

What are the best deals from the Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale?

Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j76sK_0cxRLmm200
Save big on headphones, TVs, computers, speakers and more during the early Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale. Samsung

Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XG0Kb_0cxRLmm200
Make your next home cleaning session easier with this Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $50 off. Shark/Walmart

Kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32krjV_0cxRLmm200
Air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and more are all included in Walmart's Black Friday sales event. Gourmia

What is the early Walmart Black Friday sale?

Like last year, instead of one large, post-Thanksgiving sale, Walmart has been releasing new deals in the lead up to Black Friday each week in November. The first lineup of deals started online on Wednesday, November 3 , with discounts appearing in stores starting Friday, November 5 . We expect to see the final selection of deals during Black Friday proper, and the retailer has released its Black Friday ad scan , with Black Friday deals starting online on Monday, November 22 .

Today, you can shop Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe coffee maker for $79 (save $20).

Should I subscribe to Walmart+?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36L4Tx_0cxRLmm200
Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals feature everything from hefty air fryers to tiny wireless earbuds, shop the savings today! Ninja/Samsung/Eufy/Walmart/Reviewed

A Walmart+ subscription could give you a better shot at getting your hands on some of the season's hottest holiday gifts before shelves sell out. During the Deals for Days sales event, Walmart+ subscribers got a head start on shopping for the week’s doorbusters. Members were able to start shopping at 3 p.m. during the aforementioned dates, while everyone else had to wait until 7 p.m. EST., and for Black Friday, Walmart+ subscribers will get access to the retailer's deals (including access to the full-price but hard-to-find Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles) four hours early. If you have your heart set on a best-selling item, a Walmart+ membership could give you early access and other shopping perks.

If you’re interested in getting early access to Walmart’s Black Friday deals, a Walmart+ membership is $98 a year or $12.95 a month . For what it’s worth, shoppers can expect  doorbuster deals to sell out quickly.

In addition to early access, Walmart+ subscribers can also get contact-free curbside pickup service, as well as free delivery.

Will there be a Walmart Black Friday ad scan?

Yes, and it's available now. Every year, Walmart releases a circular spotlighting the doorbusters and limited-time deals it will make available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, shoppers already got a sneak peek of the deals offered during week 1 and week 2 of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days—and now, the retailer has released its official Black Friday lineup, including online-only access to the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles as well as serious discounts on Instant Pots, robot vacuums, patio heaters and more.

When does the Walmart Black Friday sale end?

While, technically speaking, Walmart’s Black Friday sale ends with Cyber Monday on Monday, November 29 , early Black Friday deals are available now, and more Black Friday specific deals will drop on Monday, November 22 for online shoppers, and in-store on Black Friday itself, November 26 . If you're looking to buy must-have holiday gifts before the Black Friday 2021 shopping rush, today's the day to shop.

Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Walmart's Black Friday deals are here—shop discounts on Keurig, Shark and more

