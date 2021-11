On Thursday, November 18, 2021, the Honorable John A. Young, Jr., J.S.C. sentenced William Frazier, age 54, of Newark, to five years in New Jersey State Prison for death by auto – driving while intoxicated related to the death of Vance Caswell which occurred on March 13, 2020 in Kearny. The sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act which requires Frazier to serve 85 percent of his five year sentence before he becomes eligible for parole and includes a consecutive 10-year driver’s license suspension.

