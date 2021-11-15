Play or Pass: Monday Night Football Odell Beckham Jr. Props for Rams vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is officially active for Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Let the OBJ era begin. Odell was always likely to be active for tonight’s matchup, but with Robert Woods lost for the season, he may see more snaps than originally anticipated. The Rams are expected to prioritize getting OBJ the ball when he is on the field, likely meaning he will be one of the first two reads on a good portion of his routes. Van Jefferson is expected to assume the Robert Woods role in the offense and should be operating as the number two, at least as far as snaps are concerned, against the 49ers. However he fares, OBJ’s debut is sure to be a discussion point for the talking heads in the morning.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO