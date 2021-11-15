ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play or Pass: Monday Night Football Odell Beckham Jr. Props for Rams vs. 49ers

By Ben Heisler
Odell Beckham Jr. Act III makes his Hollywood debut tonight when the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers as 3.5-point favorites on the road this evening in Santa Clara, Calif. The 29-year old wide receiver was released by the Browns ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline, with...

FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. speaks out after disappointing debut vs 49ers

Los Angeles Rams’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. opens up after a disappointing first outing for the team in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers. The newest member of the Rams struggled in limited opportunities in his first game with LA as he still gets used to the system given that he just started to train with the team this week.
NFL
Kyle Shanahan
RealGM

Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to sign Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham became a free agent when he cleared waivers on Tuesday after being released by the Cleveland Browns. The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were among the other teams Beckham considered this week. Beckham's ultimate decision came down to the Rams and Packers.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Once enamored with 49ers, Odell Beckham Jr. instead jumps to loaded Rams

Last week, the Rams traded for Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller, a Super Bowl MVP and a future Hall of Fame candidate. And the 49ers traded for Charles Omenihu, who has seven sacks and seven starts in his first three seasons. On Thursday, the NFC West rivals also made...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan expected Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Packers, not Rams

166 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On Thursday, Kyle Shanahan was stepping away from the podium when news started trickling in about the Los Angeles Rams signing Odell Beckham Jr., so reporters didn't have a chance to ask the San Francisco 49ers head coach about the move. It is certainly relevant to the Niners, who host the Rams on Monday night.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Chance to Make Rams Debut vs. 49ers, Sean McVay Says

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that newly acquired wideout Odell Beckham Jr. could make his debut for the team Monday against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. "We’ll see," McVay said Friday. "... If we feel like he can help us against the 49ers, then...
NFL
#49ers#American Football#Browns#The Nfl Trade Deadline#The Green Bay Packers#Acl
chatsports.com

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Set to Make Rams Debut Against 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams debut against the 49ers on Monday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move comes four days after Beckham Jr. signed with Los Angeles following the Browns placing on him waivers earlier this week in the midst of a tumultuous season with the franchise. Beckham Jr. will be asked to step in rather quickly in terms of production after Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL injury during practice on Friday.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut vs. 49ers After Robert Woods' Injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly make his team debut in Monday night's Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Saturday. The update comes after fellow Rams wideout Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice that will bring his 2021 season to an end, per Schefter and Dianna Russini.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. officially active vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is officially active for Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Let the OBJ era begin. Odell was always likely to be active for tonight’s matchup, but with Robert Woods lost for the season, he may see more snaps than originally anticipated. The Rams are expected to prioritize getting OBJ the ball when he is on the field, likely meaning he will be one of the first two reads on a good portion of his routes. Van Jefferson is expected to assume the Robert Woods role in the offense and should be operating as the number two, at least as far as snaps are concerned, against the 49ers. However he fares, OBJ’s debut is sure to be a discussion point for the talking heads in the morning.
NFL
Rams optimistic Von Miller (ankle) will play Monday night vs. 49ers

Barring a setback, it appears Von Miller will play in his first NFL game as an L.A. Ram Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported there is optimism Miller will suit up tonight after looking good in practice, per a source informed of the situation.
NFL
RamDigest

Predicting What Odell Beckham Jr.'s Rams Debut Will Look Like vs. 49ers

When the Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was thought of as a luxury. Only until the team received devastating news on the first day that Beckham showed up at the team headquarters as Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL tear, making the addition of Beckham all that more timely.
NFL
RamDigest

Odell Beckham Jr. Reflects on Blowout Loss to 49ers in Rams Debut

With all the anticipation leading up to Odell Beckham Jr. making his Rams debut under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, it was supposed to be a statement game for L.A. facing their division rival, the 49ers. Beckham only gathered one day of practice at the Rams headquarters upon...
NFL
Sporting News

49ers vs. Rams final score, results: San Francisco spoils Odell Beckham Jr.'s LA debut

Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense couldn't gain momentum against the 49ers on Monday night. LA has suffered back-to-back losses as a result. Stafford completed 26 of 41 passes for 243 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the 31-10 defeat. The INTs, both by Jimmie Ward and one of them a pick-six, came 12 minutes apart in the first quarter. Stafford was also sacked twice, with Arden Key and Nick Bosa recording them.
NFL
