Milwaukee Bucks: Breaking down concerns after 6-8 start to the season

The Milwaukee Bucks have played four of their last five games at home in Fiserv Forum, and they have lost each one of them. Following a crushing 113-98 loss to the New York Knicks Friday night, the Bucks have dropped to 4-5 on the season. Things might be more concerning if the team was entirely healthy, but the lone thing that is holding back panic is that this roster is far from healthy. So many key pieces have not been available in the early portion of the season due to various injuries, which has obviously made the Bucks a worse team. Still, even with the depleted personnel, this is a team that can win games with the players that are available. As they begin a five-game road trip today, the Bucks face a tall order in trying to find some consistency and get back on track.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO