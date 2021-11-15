ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kering appoints Matthieu Blazy as creative director of Bottega Veneta

By Reuters
PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering has appointed Matthieu Blazy as creative director of Bottega Veneta, it said Monday, tapping an insider as it moved quickly to fill the position following the surprise departure of Daniel Lee last week. Ready-to-wear designer for the upscale Italian label since last...

