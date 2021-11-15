People of Alabama: Jalan Pedonesi of Montgomery

“I was born in Staten Island and I moved to upstate Pennsylvania when I was 12 until I was 18. Then I went into the Marine Corps. My ex-husband’s mother lives here. She’s pretty much my mom. She’s been sick, so my ex-husband asked me if I would come down and stay with her because he is deployed right now. I had a lot of problems after I got out of the Marine Corps. She’s the only person who never quit. It’s everything. She’s my best friend. She is. I have a list of quotes that she says. I write down everything she says to me. Her one quote she always says is, ‘If it’s to be, it’s up to me.’ She tells me that every day. She’s my mom.” – Brittany Schmidt of Gadsden.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO