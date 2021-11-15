ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

People of Alabama: Jalan Pedonesi of Montgomery

By Amber Sutton People of Alabama
 3 days ago
“I’ve recently taken up an interest in acting. I’ve always seen movies and had a little bit of passion for them. I figured I’m in college so why not explore that, and I’ve enjoyed it very much....

Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Brittany Schmidt of Gadsden

“I was born in Staten Island and I moved to upstate Pennsylvania when I was 12 until I was 18. Then I went into the Marine Corps. My ex-husband’s mother lives here. She’s pretty much my mom. She’s been sick, so my ex-husband asked me if I would come down and stay with her because he is deployed right now. I had a lot of problems after I got out of the Marine Corps. She’s the only person who never quit. It’s everything. She’s my best friend. She is. I have a list of quotes that she says. I write down everything she says to me. Her one quote she always says is, ‘If it’s to be, it’s up to me.’ She tells me that every day. She’s my mom.” – Brittany Schmidt of Gadsden.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Colder air rolling into Alabama; freeze possible early Friday

ON THE MAPS: A cold front bisects Alabama this afternoon. North of the front, temperatures are only in the 40s and low 50s with a brisk north wind, but south of the front it is close to 80 degrees across the southeast counties of the state. A few rain showers continue in the colder air just north of the front at mid-afternoon; that rain will end soon and the sky will clear this evening.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Showers for Alabama today with falling temperatures

James Spann forecasts big weather changes for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: A band of showers has pushed into northwest Alabama early this morning ahead of a cold front that will bring a significant weather change today. Look for occasional showers and temperatures going the wrong way. We are starting the day around 60 degrees ahead of the cold front, but after it passes temperatures fall into the 40s with a chilly north wind. The front should reach I-59 (Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Gadsden) by noon and Montgomery by late afternoon. Rain amounts should be less than one-half inch, and the sky will clear from northwest to southeast late in the day.
ALABAMA STATE
#Red Clay Media
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power volunteers support Farm City Days

Gena Lowry doesn’t mind a little mud on her boots. She also has a passion for teaching children about one of her passions: farming. It all came together beautifully at the annual Farm City Days in Autauga and Elmore counties, where Lowry and other Alabama Power volunteers helped to make the events run smoothly.
AGRICULTURE
Alabama NewsCenter

The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Georgia slight favorite over Tide if they meet in Atlanta, Auburn’s big loss against Mississippi State

How much better is Georgia than Alabama? The early line from Las Vegas suggests not as much as you may think. The Next Round crew looks at that and Auburn’s loss at Mississippi State and what it means for the Tigers to lose quarterback Bo Nix in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
GEORGIA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Community Grief Support lightens hearts with Alabama memorial tree and counseling

The holidays can be bittersweet for those whose loved one or close friend has died. Some may experience a fresh wave of grief at the realization they’ll spend their first Thanksgiving or holiday season without that person, said Lisa Harrison of Community Grief Support, a Birmingham nonprofit that provides free grief counseling and grief support groups for those who have experienced loss.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama gets colder tonight; Freeze Watch for Sunday morning

SEVERE CLEAR: Dense fog this morning has given way to blue sky and sunshine this afternoon across Alabama with temperatures in the 60s, right at seasonal levels for mid-November in Alabama. A dry cold front will pass through the state tonight, and colder air rolls in after midnight. The sky will stay clear, and temperatures drop into the mid 30s early Saturday. Colder spots north of Birmingham could see a light freeze.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama features classic performances, exhibits and more

Must-do events for a spectacular weekend. The “Faces of Vietnam” exhibit is underway through February at the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur. Curated by attorney Stephen Humphreys from his travels throughout Vietnam, most of the collection is from the post Đổi Mới (Reform) era of the 1990s. Through the exhibit, Humphreys strives to answer the question: “What is the real Vietnam, and what is the face it shows the world?” The exhibit will include works from leading contemporary Vietnamese artists of the post-reform period in traditional and contemporary media, including oil paintings, lacquer and woodblock prints. Take part in a reception and gallery talk with Humphreys on Tuesday, Nov.16 at 5 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts. See the exhibit Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The showing will close for winter break from Dec. 13-Jan. 3.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Jerome Muhammad of Birmingham

“Like that old commercial, life comes at you fast. It comes at you fast in different ways that you don’t expect, so be flexible. The blizzard of ’93, no one saw that coming. We got a little bit more than what we expected. At that time, I was living in Southside in an apartment. We got snowed in for the weekend, so we had to be flexible and work together, the tenants in the building. That was one of those instances that came out of nowhere and we just had to make it happen. That taught me a lesson: stay kind of prepared.” – Jerome Muhammad of Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Rain arrives in Alabama later today, colder air for the weekend

James Spann forecasts rain for Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is dry early this morning, but we note a band of rain and a few thunderstorms across the mid-South, over west Tennessee down into the Mississippi Delta region. This rain is along a cold front, and it will push into Alabama later this morning. Most of the rain today will come from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.; amounts should be mostly one-half inch or less. Some thunder is certainly possible, if not likely, but no severe thunderstorms are expected today with the main dynamic support well to the north. The high this afternoon will be around 70 degrees.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabamians celebrate National Veterans Day

Veterans Day will be celebrated in communities throughout the state and nation Thursday, Nov. 11. The day honors those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Birmingham is home to the nation’s oldest, longest and largest Veterans Day parade. World War II veteran Raymond Weeks, who was from Birmingham, wanted to organize an event to honor all veterans, not just those who died in World War I and were honored on Armistice Day each Nov. 11. America’s first Veterans Day celebration occurred in Birmingham in 1947, and the holiday officially replaced Armistice Day in 1954. Weeks was director of the National Veterans Day Celebration for 38 years and, in 1982, received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Ronald Reagan.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Accelerate Wind

Founder Erika Boeing is on a mission to create sustainable solutions by making wind energy more accessible. Accelerate Wind’s patent-pending technology takes advantage of higher wind flows on building rooftops, making wind energy more affordable and effective. By creating another viable option for generating energy from wind, the company is empowering building owners and operators to join the net-zero movement, one roof at a time.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
