Bridgewater Township, MI

Man pulled gun on victim during road rage incident in Bridgewater

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Bridgewater Twp., N.J. – The New Jersey State Police have arrested Russell T. Brown, 62, of Shallotte, N.C., after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another motorist and led troopers on a motor vehicle pursuit that spanned multiple counties. On Friday, November 12, at approximately 4:18 p.m., Operational Dispatch...

