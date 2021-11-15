Man pulled gun on victim during road rage incident in Bridgewater

On Aug. 24, 2021, Mayfield was under parole supervision for a prior state conviction. On that day, state parole officers conducted a routine supervised visit at Mayfield’s residence and observed a large amount of cash in different denominations on Mayfield’s bed. They saw text messages referencing drug transactions on his cell phone. Upon obtaining a warrant, the officers searched Mayfield’s residence and recovered a clear Ziploc baggie containing 115 wax-folds, each with a powdery substance suspected to be a controlled substance, a bag containing numerous empty plastic vials, and a digital scale – which is commonly used to weigh controlled dangerous substances. The officers also found a notebook with dates and times of drug transactions written in them. The officers recovered a Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol, along with a box containing 95 Winchester .22 caliber long rifle cartridges.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO