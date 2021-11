Ahmaud Arbery never threatened, spoke to or brandished a weapon towards the man who fatally shot him, according to the shooter’s second day of testimony on Thursday. Travis McMichael, the man who allegedly killed Arbery, testified that he was “under the impression” Arbery was a threat because he ran towards him and attempted to get into a neighbor’s truck, according to the testimony. McMichael allegedly aimed a shotgun at Arbery as the two ran around McMichael’s truck and shot him when the pair collided in front of the vehicle on Feb. 23, 2020 near Brunswick, Georgia.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO