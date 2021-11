R&B/neo-soul great Maxwell said in 2018 that he'd be releasing a new album, NIGHT, completing the trilogy that began with 2009's BLACKsummers'night and continued with 2016's blackSUMMERS’night. He put out the songs "Shame" and "The Glass House (We Saw Never It Coming)" that same year, but a new album never came. Now, he has just released his first new song in three years, "OFF," and confirmed that the album (actually titled blacksummers’NIGHT) will be out in spring 2022 via Musze/BMG. The new song is great; it fits right in with the strong catalog that Maxwell has been building since the mid '90s, and it sounds fresh within the context of current R&B too. Listen below.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO