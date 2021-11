A husband-and-wife pair convicted of fraud are considered fugitives, but that did not stop a California federal judge from sentencing them both to prison. Richard Ayvazyan, 43, is set to spend 17 years behind bars, while Marietta Terabelian, 37, is scheduled to spend six years incarcerated. They were convicted in a fraud case back in June, authorities said. While awaiting sentencing on Aug. 29, they cut their tracking bracelets and fled, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO