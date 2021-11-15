Kanye West says he’s still trying to ‘save’ his family amid ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West says he’s still trying to “save” his family amid his ongoing divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian .

The rapper, who is now known officially as Ye, said he was still trying to save his family following his separation from Kardashian.

Speaking on part one of the Drink Champs podcast, Ye insisted that Kim was “still” his “wife” before adding that he had “never even seen” any divorce paperwork.

West continued: “My kids want they parents to stay together ... I want us to be together ... And I ain’t never even seen the papers. We not even divorced ... ‘cause that ain’t no joke to me.”

Now on part two of the podcast, he doubled-down on claims he’s not yet divorce from Kardashian.

He said: “At the end of the day, I ain’t got the paperwork yet” and said he was on the show to “try and save my family ... and keep my family together.”

You can listen to the full podcast here:

Meanwhile, Ye has also released a surprise deluxe version of his 10th studio album Donda.

The album, which was available to stream on all platforms on Sunday (14 November), features five new songs, and a re-sequenced tracklist.

The new additions bring Donda (Deluxe) to a two-hour run time, marking his longest record so far.

The new tracks are “Up From the Ashes”, “Remote Control Pt 2”, “Never Abandon Your Family”, “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt 2”, and “Life of the Party”.

The deluxe version of the album has been rumoured for a long time.

In other news, last week, Ye apologised to Soulja Boy after claiming that he dropped him from his recent album because his verse was “trash”.

In August, the “Crank That” rapper claimed that he had been asked to collaborate with Ye on the track “Remote Control” from the album Donda , but that the verse had been “cut” without his knowledge.

As well as ending the drama between him and Soulja Boy, Ye said that he was ready to end his long-standing feud with Drake .