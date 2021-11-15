ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Eclipse Season 2021 Survival Guide Is Here

Cover picture for the articleOn November 19, a full moon partial lunar eclipse in Taurus sets off a new season of subterranean revelations. As the Gemini-Sagittarius saga of eclipses comes to a close, so does the age of reacting and running. It’s time to take back control. You’ve endured a year of retrogrades and awakenings,...

An energetic shift is a-brewing in the cosmos thanks to the upcoming eclipse season of 2021. First, on the November 19 full moon, the Earth, the moon, and the sun will align, with the Earth casting its shadow on the moon, creating a lunar eclipse. Then, on the December 4 new moon, the Earth, moon, and sun will align once again, this time with the moon shading the Earth in a solar eclipse. All of that obscured shadow energy delivers a time of things unexpected and fated, says Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer for The SoulUnity. But, to get more specific, it's helpful to consider the signs in which the eclipses occur; this will shed some much-needed light on the particular effects of this final 2021 eclipse season for each zodiac sign.
Between a rare opposition, a lunar eclipse, and a new zodiac season, this is shaping up to be a delightfully chaotic week. Here's what astrologers want you to know. Everyone's got a point to make, and no one's backing down. In fact, go gently into any "combat zones," assessing the risk before you push back against your so-called opposition. People could stoop to some seriously manipulative lows if they're feeling threatened. Backing off is not the same as backing down, which is important to remember on Wednesday when the planets make their exact opposition.
It’s that time of year again—eclipse season is upon us! This one is extra special (i.e. intense) because it also marks the lunar node transit. We are shifting from the Gemini-Sagittarius to the Taurus-Scorpio series. The eclipses are about to take on a whole different vibe, especially in the coming year when all will occur on the Taurus-Scorpio axis. Doors will be simultaneously closing and opening. First, we’ll experience the full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 19, with a new moon solar eclipse in Sagittarius to follow on December 4, 2021.
The final eclipse season of the year begins with the upcoming partial lunar eclipse in the sign of Taurus. Lunar eclipses are also full moons, but more powerful; they're a time of change, transition, and the beginning of new life phases. And this particular full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus is moving us from the Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse cycle that we've collectively experienced since June 5th, 2020, and into the transformative Taurus-Scorpio polarity for the next 18 months. During this time, we will experience changes in the areas of life related to these zodiac signs.
