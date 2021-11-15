Your Eclipse Season 2021 Survival Guide Is Here

An energetic shift is a-brewing in the cosmos thanks to the upcoming eclipse season of 2021. First, on the November 19 full moon, the Earth, the moon, and the sun will align, with the Earth casting its shadow on the moon, creating a lunar eclipse. Then, on the December 4 new moon, the Earth, moon, and sun will align once again, this time with the moon shading the Earth in a solar eclipse. All of that obscured shadow energy delivers a time of things unexpected and fated, says Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer for The SoulUnity. But, to get more specific, it's helpful to consider the signs in which the eclipses occur; this will shed some much-needed light on the particular effects of this final 2021 eclipse season for each zodiac sign.

