GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know the drill:. What? I know that's forever from now, but what you do before the end of the year will affect your Tax Day in 2022. This year, married folks can each give $300 a piece to charity, so that's $600 total. Because it is charitable giving, they can deduct that $600 from their taxable income.

INCOME TAX ・ 10 DAYS AGO