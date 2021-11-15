Top Chef Contestant Nelson German Says This Is The Right Way To Cook Seafood - Exclusive
By Katherine Peach
Mashed
3 days ago
Cooking seafood might seem like a dish best left to the professionals. Unlike a thick cut of chicken or beef, seafood is a temperamental category of protein. Cooking salmon or cod is so quick that filets can be overcooked in a matter of moments. During an exclusive interview, Mashed spoke with...
Whether you're a canned cranberry sauce die-hard or are firmly on team fresh cranberry sauce, chances are you're in the minority when it comes to your appreciation for this festive red topping. The tart condiment has long been maligned by many as the least important side in a holiday spread — including by Mashed, which placed the dish dead last in a ranking of Thanksgiving sides. "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi also hates the jellied stuff so much that she has long banned canned cranberry sauce from her Thanksgiving table.
Andrew Zimmern, host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods," is an enthusiastic — or at least tolerant — consumer of such regional delicacies as Italian maggot-infested cheese. We'll leave those funky snacks to Zimmern, but we'll gladly enjoy some of the simple, tasty dishes he shares on his website, from crispy pork belly to apple fritters.
Marcus Samuelsson has come pretty far since he first arrived in the United States with just $300 to his name. In addition to his James Beard award, successful Red Rooster restaurants in Harlem and Miami, and experience cooking for (and with) luminaries ranging from Selena Gomez to Michelle Obama, the culinary celebrity has been a mainstay of the cooking TV circuit ever since he won Season 2 of "Top Chef Masters" in 2010. Samuelsson spent the next decade competing and judging on a wide array of foodie favorites, ranging from "Chopped" to "Guy's Grocery Games" to "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" (via IMDb).
A serving of Pringles is undoubtedly a classic snack that can make anyone's day better. According to Mental Floss, the crisps have managed to find fans across the world. Also, fans are spoiled for choice and can pick from over a hundred flavors. It's possible to get your hands on some truly unique flavors such as Bangkok Grilled Chicken Wing, Mayo Potato, and Prawn Cocktail.
Amanda Freitag might be a believer in the glory of the American diner, but she isn't all in on the glory of the American fast food industry. "I try to be as healthy as possible," the "Chopped" judge revealed exclusively to Mashed, "but I do love a good burger and fries." Like famous fast food antagonists Anthony Bourdain and Gordon Ramsay (who's written In-N-Out burgers a love letter via Tweet), In-N-Out is one of the exceptions to Freitag's disavowal of fast food. It's her go-to burger joint when in California.
Few bakers have an intimate knowledge of desserts like Jocelyn Delk Adams. According to the personality's website, Adams started a brand known as Grandbaby Cakes inspired by her relationship with her grandmother as a way to encourage baking in younger generations. Adams has invented signature recipes, released a Grandbaby Cakes cookbook, appeared as a judge on Food Network's "Santa's Baking Blizzard" and "Beat Bobby Flay," and has regularly made appearances on shows like "Today" and "Good Morning America." With a few of her cooking tricks, any big or small meal can shine and few can match her expertise in the kitchen.
Have you ever enjoyed a sweet frozen treat at a Dairy Queen? Popularly known as "DQ," Dairy Queen was established in Joliet, Illinois, way back in 1940, two years after the invention of soft-serve ice cream (via Taste of Home). Its original menu featured cones and sundaes priced at five and eight cents, respectively. Today, the national franchise with more than 4,300 locations across 49 states continues to serve a multitude of soft serve-based indulgences, including the iconic Blizzard milkshake, which was added to the menu in 1985 (via Dairy Queen).
If you think that gooseberries and ground cherries are the same thing, you're not alone. Though the two fruits look different, the way they're named creates confusion: Gooseberries are always gooseberries, but ground cherries are sometimes called gooseberries — or a host of other names, including golden berries and husk cherries.
When family and friends gather round the table for a festive meal –- the Thanksgiving one being the gold standard here –- we typically think of wine as being the preferred beverage to accompany such celebrations. Either that, or sparkling cider if it is a gathering of those who prefer to abstain from alcohol.
Lemon curd is an inherently British fruit spread used as a topping on toast or scones, as an alternative to jam or jelly, or as filling in pastries or cakes. Tangy, sweet, silky, and smooth like a glossy custard but a bit lighter, Spruce Eats says that it is often referred to as "lemon cheese" across the pond, where it was introduced in the nineteenth century (via Barker's). As the outlet explained, the inaugural fruit curds were not as sweet or creamy as today's delicate incarnations, they were the result of acidulating cream with lemon juice, forming curds, and separating them from the whey via cheesecloth.
Fa-la-la-la-la, 'tis the season for hall-decking and partaking in all manner of old-timey seasonal delicacies. We love the figgy pudding and sugarplums, and as for fruitcake ... well, you may want to count us out on that one. Eggnog, however, may seem on the surface like a fairly odd concoction: raw eggs with cream and booze? Still, as most of us are well aware, it tastes a whole lot better than it sounds.
Picture this: You're ready to tackle a new chocolate-based recipe. Step one is to melt the chocolate. Alarms and buzzers start going off in your head. You've watched "The Great British Baking Show," and you know that a myriad of things can go wrong when working with chocolate. Fear not....
With its few, but savory menu items such as its chicken tenders and crinkle cut fries, Raising Cane's would be the last restaurant you'd expect as a cake theme. But master pastry chef, Duff Goldman, struck again with a unique Raising Cane's birthday cake, which he shared on Instagram on November 17. Goldman said that this cake, which is essentially designed like a dish overflowing, is to celebrate the fast-food restaurant's 25th birthday. This monstrous creation is topped with a giant, silver disco ball and three dogs to symbolize the chain's mascot, which is a smiling dog named Cane. The disco ball also features a hat signed by Duff and a Raising Cane's cup on the side.
Thai green curry is perceived to be a classic dish. Per National Geographic, the dish has attracted fans around the world thanks to the fact that it is full of spices. The curry has several variations depending on where you are. Interestingly, red and green curry aren't all that different from each other. A chef at a London-based eatery, Farang, told National Geographic,"red and green curry pastes are pretty much exactly the same, but the key difference is that dried red chillies are used in a red, as opposed to fresh green bird's eye chillies in a green curry."
What do you know about celebrity chef Bobby Flay? Perhaps most recognized for his many years of hosting cooking shows on the Food Network — a 25-year relationship that will draw to a close at the end of this year — the chef and cookbook author also has decades of restaurant experience under his belt, launching his solo career with the opening of his flagship restaurant Mesa Grill in 1991 (via the Food Network). If you know Bobby Flay, you know how much importance he places on southwestern ingredients — including chili peppers — a flavor profile he first learned under the tutelage of '80s super chef Jonathan Waxman.
What could be better than chowing down on a flavorful fried chicken tender? Perhaps nothing, unless that tasty piece of meat also happens to come in a fun, bite-sized format. And now, fans of the popular Hand-Breaded Chicken available at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's can now do just that with the debut of their newest bite-sized options. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's have just announced they will be adding new Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Bites to their menu at select locations. (via Chew Boom).
Everyone has a personal preference when it comes to condiments. Some like their sauces spicy, others like them sweet, but most people can agree on one thing — ketchup is magical. In fact, according to Darren Seiffer, a food and beverage analyst at the NPD Group, 92% of American households keep a bottle somewhere in their cupboard or fridge (via The Daily Beast). Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Mintel discovered that almost half of all Americans use ketchup weekly. Made from a special blend of tomatoes, vinegar, sweetener, and spices, this tomato-filled condiment can add flavor to any food and make it taste delectable. Also, you know a condiment is the best when there's an entire gift shop business dedicated to it on the Heinz website, with ketchup apparel such as luggage and costumes. Even singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has a tattoo of a Heinz bottle on his forearm (via Food & Wine). That's true love right there!
If you are hoping to pin down the exact definition of the scone, you had better bring along plenty of pins, because there's really no single way to define this baked good. In fact, people are not even in complete agreement on how to pronounce said baked good's name, with some arguing that it rhymes with "gone" or "Shawn," while most say it rhymes with "tone" or "shone," according to The Telegraph.
When you go out to a steakhouse, be it a big chain steakhouse or a local grill, you're probably heading there because you want one thing and one thing only — steak. Sure, free buckets of peanuts and endless bread rolls are pretty tempting on their own, but there is nothing like cutting into a huge piece of fresh steak hot off the plate. With that seared dark crust swimming in a mixture of savory herb butter and so tender it practically melts in your mouth the moment it touches your lips, a well-prepared steak is truly the epitome of good eating.
Apparently, there are two types of Subway customers: those who love the tuna sandwich, and those who despise it with a burning passion. Despite the fact that the infamous lawsuit alleging Subway used fake tuna was ultimately dismissed, customers continue to hate on the sandwich. In fact, it even caused a heated debate in the comments section of a certain viral TikTok video posted by a self-identified Subway employee.
Comments / 0