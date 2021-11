GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Graceville. Police say no one was hurt. Around 2:14 a.m. police responded to a home on Pelham Avenue after reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they found multiple shots had been fired from the road into the front of the residence and into a vehicle parked in front of the home. Multiple people were asleep inside the home at the time of the shooting.

GRACEVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO