Jeremy Irons horror movie finishes filming in Saudi Arabia

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czTfQ_0cxRHzrP00

Oscar winner Jeremy Irons has just finished filming a horror movie in Saudi Arabia.

Filming was completed on the international production, Cello, earlier this month. The movie, which was partly shot in Riyadh and AlUla, also stars Tobin Bell and is directed by Saw filmmaker, Darren Lynn Bousman.

The film, which was also shot in location in the Czech Republic and Italy, tells the story of an aspiring musician who finds out that the cost of his new instrument is far higher than at first thought, as the cello is cursed.

It is based on the novel by Turk al-Alshikh, who also wrote the screenplay. Cello, the first Arabic / international horror feature film, will premiere on the festival circuit next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ksuc_0cxRHzrP00

The movie also stars Syrian actor Samer Ismail and Saudi actress Elham Ali. The movie was also financed by a Saudi firm, Rozam Media, which also owns all rights.

Irons, 73, has been most recently seen in the crime drama House of Gucci , which received its London premiere last week.

Cello could signal the beginning of more movies being filmed in Saudi Arabia.

Later this year, Gerard Butler will begin filming on a new action thriller, Kandahar , to be shot in the AlUla region of the Kingdom.

Collider

Callum Turner to Star in ‘Boys in the Boat’ Film Adaptation Directed by George Clooney and Grant Heslov

Per an exclusive from Deadline, actor-director George Clooney and co-director Grant Heslov have tapped British actor Callum Turner to star in the upcoming adaptation of the New York Times bestseller The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. (That's a little more of a mouthful than Clooney's current awards season hopeful, The Tender Bar.)
MOVIES
BET

Travis Scott Cancels Upcoming Show in Saudi Arabia

The Astroworld fallout continues as Travis Scott has reportedly canceled an upcoming show in Saudi Arabia. According to Variety, the “Highest In The Room” rapper already scrapped this weekend’s Day N Vegas performance, and his “one-off show” in Saudi Arabia, which was scheduled for Nov. 19, finds him walking away from a $5.5 million payday.
WORLD
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Watch the trailer for a Columbus-filmed horror movie out today

It's been a good year for Columbus movies. In June, "Poser," the first full-length feature from Columbus-based Loose Films, debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, and in September it gained national distribution through Oscilloscope. Then, last month saw the local premiere of "They/Them/Us," also shot in Columbus, which starred Joey...
COLUMBUS, OH
Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer released unveiling former villain returns

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has finally arrived.There is only one month to go until Tom Holland’s web-slinger returns for his third standalone film, which will filled with surprise appearances from characters from previous non-MCU Spider-Man films. The trailer was unveiled in the early hours of Wednesday 17 November) in the UK,It’s known that previous villains, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, will all appear thanks to the introduction of the multiverse.Now, it’s been revealed that Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) will return.Elsewhere, one shot in the trailer...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Raymond Ablack Joins Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in Netflix’s ‘Love in the Villa’

Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing and Emilio Solfrizzi have joined the cast of Netflix’s new rom-com “Love in the Villa.” Starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, “Love in the Villa” follows a young woman who takes a romantic trip to Verona, Italy after a break up. When she arrives to find that that villa she reserved was double-booked, she has to share her vacation with a cynical (yet very good-looking) British man. Ablack plays the woman’s ex-boyfriend. Set to be released on the streamer in 2022, the rom-com is written, directed and produced by Mark Steven Johnson (“Love, Guaranteed,” “Finding Steve...
MOVIES
Screendaily

What next for Saudi Arabia’s emerging film sector?

A panel of regional filmmakers, programmers and distributors discussed Saudi Arabia’s emerging opportunities at a ScreenDaily Talk hosted in partnership with the Red Sea International Film Festival. Watch the session above. Moderated by Screen International’s senior Europe and Middle East correspondent Melanie Goodfellow, the panel included Red Sea International Film...
WORLD
