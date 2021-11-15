ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connections: Author Brad Edmondson on his book, "A Wild Idea"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A Wild Idea." That's the title of a new book...

Savannah Morning News

With her new book 'Wild Spectacle,' Janisse Ray is connecting with her 'wildness' after 20 years

It seems like we’re always mourning something these days. Even amidst all the lives taken by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve learned new definitions of mourning. We’ve mourned the loss of relationships, jobs, education, homes; we’ve mourned the loss of normal. We’ve been confronted with our own powerlessness, forced to sit back and take it all in, whether we want to or not.
Caledonian Record-News

First-Time Author, Illustrator Collaborate On New Book

Sixty-three-year-old Susan Houck Blanchard of Monroe was a first-time author. Seventeen-year-old Mackenzie Craig of Bethlehem was an aspiring illustrator. Generations apart, they were on the same page. Literally. Following months of collaboration their children’s book, The Hero Behind The Sand Dune, has been published by MindStir Media. Sales have been...
kzmu.org

Author Brooke Williams on Radio Book Club

Toggle between the mytho-poetic and the scientific on the latest Radio Book Club, where hosts pepper author Brooke Williams with questions on his latest work, Mary Jane Wild: Two Walks & A Rant. This lively discussion is full of literary action – walking becomes a conduit for life force, wrestling becomes the tackling of place, privilege, and philosophy. Plus, the latest book reviews and mentions from readers Jessie Magleby, Andy Nettell, Shari Zollinger, and special guest Williams. Tune in!
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Local author will sign his two books this weekend

Steamboat Springs author Ken Proper will be at Off the Beaten Path bookstore from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, signing copies of his books “Then & Now” and “Victims of Love.”. Proper, who is also a commercial photographer, published “Victims of Love” in 2020. It’s a novel...
Gettysburg Times

Book launch for local author/artist team

November will see the local launch of “You Belong,” a children’s picture book combining the talents of award-winning Adams County artist Sally Becker with Gettysburg author Judy Young. Book signing events will take place this month in Gettysburg and Hanover.
spoonuniversity.com

'Stealing Buddha's Dinner' Author Says Food Is Always Connected to Sharing

A young refugee forced out of Vietnam, a country torn by warfare and political instability, sits at the center of Stealing Buddha’s Dinner, the breathtaking memoir by author Beth Nguyen. Coming of age during the 1980’s in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Nguyen navigated the tumultuous landscape of American life, from her education to her family’s love of diverse cuisines.
WCAX

North Country teen-author pens book on autism

MORRISONVILLE. N.Y. (WCAX) - A teen from New York’s North Country is sharing his raw and personal story worldwide. What started out as a small school assignment is now touching thousands around the globe. Ben Giroux from Morrisonville will say just about anything. “My name is Ben, I’m 16, and...
cbslocal.com

Local Author's Newest Book!

A new children's book is bringing the autumn vibes! Author JaNay Brown-Wood joins Julissa at Ruby's Books in Folsom to tell us about "Amara's Farm!"
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 15

First hour: Roc the Future's 2021 State of Our Children report. Second hour: Author Brad Edmondson on his book, "A Wild Idea" Roc the Future is gearing up to release its annual State of Our Children report. This year's document is a nine-year summary showing areas of progress and what needs further work. We talk about the data with our guests:
Powell Tribune

Wild & Free Book Club

Wild & Free Book Club for school-age children from 10-11 a.m. at the Powell Library. Sign up at the children’s desk. Wild & Free is an approach to learning that seeks to preserve the adventure, freedom and wonder of childhood.
POWELL, WY
Lewiston Morning Tribune

WSU Press authors will sign books at And Books Too

Readers can meet three local authors Saturday in Clarkston when the Washington State University Press brings its Author Day to bookstore And Books Too. Authors Trevor Bond, Caryn Lawton and Brandon Schrand will be at the free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 918 Sixth St. “Coming Home...
WLUC

Calumet author’s book received well online

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Houghton County author is drawing attention on the internet. David Crowley, a calumet writer published a book in August that’s already made its way to large markets like Amazon and Target. The book, “The Secret of St. Christopher’s Girls School” is about a nun who’s...
theyukonreview.com

Area authors host book signing

Local reporter Carol Mowdy Bond and author Una Belle Townsend stand together, holding their new publications. A book signing was hosted for the two Nov. 5 at the Yukon Chamber of Commerce office. “Yukon” is Bond’s third book. She compiled many photographs, most of which have never been seen by the public before, that tell the history of Yukon. Townsend is a local children’s author. The former teacher and librarian has published more than 10 picture books, and has been recognized as one of Canadian County’s outstanding citizens. Photo / Haley Humphrey.
Gaffney Ledger

Meet the author and book signing event at Hartzog’s

Local author, Sydney Ford, will be signing copies of her children’s book, “Grief Came to Visit Today,” at Hartzog’s Gifts & Fine Jewelers of Gaffney at 400 N. Limestone St. Gaffney, SC 29340, on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Copies will be available for purchase. “Grief Came to Visit Today” focuses on the emotions associated […]
pilot.com

Local Author Book Signing at the Woman’s Exchang

Local Southern Pines author, Sandra Fischer, will be signing her latest book, “Every Day is Christmas” at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, in Pinehurst Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of the Exchange’s Christmas Open House Week. Fischer’s book of Christmas stories and poems is beautifully...
localsyr.com

Bestselling Author Mitch Albom Pens New Book

Bestselling Author Mitch Albom has written of heaven more than once, including The Five People You Meet in Heaven and The First Phone Call from Heaven. Now, for the first time, he ponders what we would do if, after crying out for divine help, God actually appeared before us. A...
wintersexpress.com

Local author holds book signing for third novel

On Saturday, Nov. 27, local author Harry Steven Ackley will hold a book signing at the Berryessa Gap Tasting Room in downtown Winters to celebrate the release of his third novel, The Saint of El Camino Real. The signing will begin at 3 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. There will be a limited number of books for sale.
