Connections: Author Brad Edmondson on his book, "A Wild Idea"

Local reporter Carol Mowdy Bond and author Una Belle Townsend stand together, holding their new publications. A book signing was hosted for the two Nov. 5 at the Yukon Chamber of Commerce office. “Yukon” is Bond’s third book. She compiled many photographs, most of which have never been seen by the public before, that tell the history of Yukon. Townsend is a local children’s author. The former teacher and librarian has published more than 10 picture books, and has been recognized as one of Canadian County’s outstanding citizens. Photo / Haley Humphrey.

YUKON, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO