Connections: Author Brad Edmondson on his book, "A Wild Idea"

Toggle between the mytho-poetic and the scientific on the latest Radio Book Club, where hosts pepper author Brooke Williams with questions on his latest work, Mary Jane Wild: Two Walks & A Rant. This lively discussion is full of literary action – walking becomes a conduit for life force, wrestling becomes the tackling of place, privilege, and philosophy. Plus, the latest book reviews and mentions from readers Jessie Magleby, Andy Nettell, Shari Zollinger, and special guest Williams. Tune in!
