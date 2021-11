Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA) released earnings before the market open Thursday, missing across the board on EPS (-88%) and revenue (-1.6%). Traders did not take too kindly to the earnings release, as the stock lost over 11% in the session. This is on heavy volume, with over 53 million shares traded today vs. the 10-day average of 18 million shares.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO