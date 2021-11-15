ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New map for House District 39 to encompass Lower Yukon River communities

By Davis Hovey
knom.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 10, the Alaska Redistricting Board adopted its final legislative district boundaries. Pending any potential lawsuits or challenges to the adopted maps, House District 39, which contains much of Western Alaska, will be sizably smaller. The current district map that has been in place since 2013, puts the...

www.knom.org

Comments / 0

Related
khns.org

Final redistricting map changes Skagway and Haines’ house district

A final map released by the state redistricting board holds representational changes for Skagway and Haines. The new map keeps the two upper Lynn Canal communities together, but offers changes to the rest of the state House district. If the current redistricting map holds up to legal challenges, then Skagway...
kstk.org

Final redistricting map keeps Wrangell in state house district with Ketchikan

Wrangell will remain in a state House district with Ketchikan following the once-in-a-decade redistricting process. That’s after the Alaska Redistricting Board — a five-member body appointed to redraw legislative representation maps based on data from the 2020 Census — reached its deadline for finalizing new House and Senate maps Wednesday (November 10).
alaskapublic.org

A new Alaska Senate map takes shape with Eagle River gaining a senator

The Alaska Redistricting Board spent Monday drawing the district lines for the state Senate. The board, which was required to pair House districts to set the Senate boundaries, chose a Senate map for Anchorage drawn by board member Bethany Marcum. Marcum, who was appointed to the board by Gov. Mike...
News 12

CT Reapportionment Commission unanimously votes to approve new statewide house district map

The Connecticut Reapportionment Commission unanimously voted today on a new statewide house district map. The 2021 State of Connecticut House of Representatives Redistricting Plan map shows district changes in some Connecticut towns. Every 10 years, the state must redraw seats for the state Legislature and Congress based on new census numbers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
peakofohio.com

New Congressional District Map Approved By Ohio House

The Ohio House of Representatives voted 55-36 in favor of the state’s newest congressional district map. The 15-district map was approved the day before by a house committee. Ohio’s bipartisan backup commission failed to approve a new congressional districting plan by a deadline of October 31, 2021. The state legislature...
spectrumnews1.com

Rep. Brent: New legislative maps keep community separate from school district

WOODMERE, Ohio — In December, the Ohio Supreme Court is expected to address the state’s new legislative maps, which some claim amount to partisan gerrymandering. As areas across Ohio have been separated, including Woodmere in northeast Ohio, the question is will it remain disconnected. Woodmere is just 25 minutes east...
q957.com

Still no new S.D. legislative districts map

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee this morning debated the legislative map approved by the Senate yesterday. Senator Mary Duvall of Pierre, Chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee, says the new map is called “Blackbird 2.1A.”. Representative Richard Vasgaard of Centerville said he opposes the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Gerrymandering#Alaska Native#Lawsuits#House#Interior#The Redistricting Board#Census#Russian
CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Cascades Restored After Years Of Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
NBCMontana

Missoula moves forward with West Broadway Master Plan

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula’s Land Use and Planning Committee approved the West Broadway Master Plan in a meeting on Wednesday. It aims to turn 15 acres of land between North Russell Street and North California Street into compact, mixed-use development. In the final draft of the plan,...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana pick to lead U.S. Fish and Wildlife vows ‘collaborative conservation’ at agency

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service pledged Wednesday to let science guide decision-making at the agency and to collaborate with government and private partners. Martha Williams, the former director for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, told the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee that wildlife […] The post Montana pick to lead U.S. Fish and Wildlife vows ‘collaborative conservation’ at agency appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
knom.org

November sea ice extent best in Northern Bering since 2012

Through the weekend of Nov. 13, sea ice extent in the Chukchi Sea was well above the average from the last thirty years. “So far, Chukchi Sea ice is developing much quicker this year than it has in all recent years,” climatologist Rick Thoman explained. Thoman, with the Alaska Center...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Revised map puts Fall River, New Bedford in separate districts

FALL RIVER and New Bedford would remain in different Congressional districts under a revised map released on Monday by legislative leaders that disregarded the pressure being applied by some activists and lawmakers, including US Rep. William Keating, to unite the two South Coast cities. The redistricting plan proposes to adjust...
Charleston City Paper

Teague: House, Senate maps differ on competitive districts

The process of redrawing South Carolina’s legislative maps kicked into gear with the Aug. 12 release of U. S. Census data. Since then, there have been public hearings, committee meetings, public map submissions and much more. Now three months later, the Senate has released its staff proposal for Senate districts...
movinghenryforward.org

New House & Senate district maps progress through State Capitol

Following the 2020 census, state lawmakers are considering new district maps at the state Capitol. The maps must be redrawn every ten years to reflect the population of Georgia. Lawmakers are presently in a special session to approve the new maps. As of Friday, November 12, the new state house...
alaskareporter.com

Find your new House, Senate district under new political boundary maps now set

As prepared by the Alaska Redistricting Board on Nov. 10, 2021, the political boundaries for House and Senate districts have shifted to accommodate changing populations. See if you still live in the same district as you did prior to the adoption of the new map. New districts are created every 10 years after the U.S. Census determines who lives where in America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy