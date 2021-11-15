ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Greece sees strong 2021 tourism recovery after robust Jan. to Aug., says Minister

By SOURAV D
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an interview with Vima Newspaper published on Sunday, Greece’s Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said that the tourism-oriented economy’s travel and entertainment industry had turned a corner over first eight months of the year through August and reached about a half of a pre-pandemic level which has been well in line...

Financial World

China’s factory inflation hits 26-year peak

Earlier on Wednesday, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data had revealed that the world’s second-largest country’s factory gate prices or factory inflation gobbled up by the steepest pace in more than 26 years last month, beating an analysts’ forecast while illustrating a further contraction in profit margins for Chinese producers, who had long been grappling with a sky-scrapping upsurge in coal alongside other commodity costs.
BUSINESS
