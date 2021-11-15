'Sesame Street' introduces first Asian-American puppet, Ji-Young

Costfoto

Ji-Young is the first Asian-American puppet on Sesame Street since it debuted in 1969.

"Ji-Young is a spunky seven-year-old who loves to play her electric guitar and is always willing to play a song with her friends on Sesame Street," the character's official bio shares. "Ji-Young also loves playing soccer and rolling along the street on her skateboard. Ji-Young is extremely close with her family and is proud of her Korean heritage. She loves playing music with her grandma and cooking her favorite food—tteokboki. Her family eats dinner together at the kitchen table every night, chatting in both Korean and English."

Kathleen Kim, 41, will bring Ji-Young to life as a puppeteer. She is also Korean-American and has been a part of the Sesame Street universe since 2014.

"I feel like I have a lot of weight that maybe I’m putting on myself to teach these lessons and to be this representative that I did not have as a kid," Kim told the Associated Press.

The 52nd season of Sesame Street premiered last Thursday (Nov. 11) on HBO Max. New episodes hit the streamer every Thursday.