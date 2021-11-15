Kristen Stewart reflects on Robert Pattinson and 'Twilight': 'We were young and stupid'

Kristen Stewart attending the Spencer Premiere as part of the 65th BFI London Film Festival. Abaca Press

Kristen Stewart has moved on, both personally and professionally, from the Twilight film franchise that produced five globally dominant films from 2008 to '12.

But the 31-year-old actress took a moment to reflect on that seminal time in her life for a profile in The New Yorker published Monday.

First, it was described that director Catherine Hardwicke "had actors come to her house in Los Angeles to read with Stewart and make out" in order to cast the part of Edward Cullen, the film's heartthrob vampire who falls in love with fully human teenager Bella Swan (Stewart) despite the potentially fatal risks.

"It was so clear who worked,” Stewart explained of her instant chemistry with Pattinson, whom she dated in real life from 2009-13.

"I was literally just, like...," Stewart continued, and writer Emily Witt added that Stewart "mimicked a swoon, dropping her golf club at the memory of Robert Pattinson." Stewart additionally noted that Pattinson possessed "intellectual approach that was combined with 'I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same.'"

"And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel," Stewart concluded.

Fast forward: Stewart is starring as the late Princess Diana in Spencer, which earned her Oscar buzz before its Nov. 5 release, and happily engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.