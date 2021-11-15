ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Man charged after authorities seize more than 10 pounds of marijuana from Hartsville-area home

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a Darlington County man with marijuana trafficking and child neglect after seizing more than 10 pounds of the drug from a home in the Hartsville area.

Kareem Sha’kuan Zimmon was arrested on Tuesday after Darlington County sheriff’s deputies and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division found the drugs while executing a search warrant at the home in the area of Swift Creek Road

According to an arrest warrant, children at the home were at risk because of drug activity and conditions inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Count on News13 for updates.

