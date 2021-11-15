Do you know this man? Boulder police need help identifying suspect who fired shots outside a residence

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder Police detectives are investigating a shots-fired call that happened just before 12 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Detectives are looking for a suspect described as a man of Hispanic heritage who fired several gunshots into the air outside a residence in the 800 block of 17th Street. He was last seen running toward Broadway Street and the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder.









Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective K. Sidara at (303) 441-3489 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters can remain anonymous through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

