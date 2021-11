A mysterious disease is affecting people in the province of New Brunswick, Canada. According to media reports, medical providers describe it as an unknown brain condition that triggers memory loss, hallucinations, spasms, and other severe symptoms. Although people have started to ask for answers, health officials explained that the mysterious brain condition had been tracked for over a year, and there are still many unknown things about it. During this time span, over 43 cases of this neurological disease have been confirmed in New Brunswick; however, the cause behind it remains an enigma.

